Pegboard
Posted: April 23, 2020
I’m continuing to follow along in James Gurney’s new online class. In the second exercise, we add a few colours (I chose red, yellow and blue) to the limited palette of black and white gouache. In addition, the suggestion is to add an underpainting of Raw Sienna casein. I didn’t have the colour, so I used Naples Yellow which turned green because I hadn’t cleaned my brush properly from yesterday. Tomorrow I hope to take this show on the road. I need to get out of my basement and do some car sketching!!
wow, interesting lessons about color, i’m a beginner
Beth, I would say that anyone can learn from what James Gurney does. He starts simply and gets more complex as he goes along. And even though what he paints is never simple, you can always choose your own subject. If you are interested in seeing how he works, he has many videos on YouTube.
My husband’s tools should look so good! What a fun painting.
Well, I guess ours don’t look that good either but a little colour plus a little artistic license help a lot.
You should not be complaining Shari. Your work of late has been excellent ! Loved the story about Alice and the drawing too. And these tools wow..I dream to be so good!
Terry
