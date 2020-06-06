Church and school

I set up my easel in the park, in the shade of a big tree. Not much of a view across the big field, but lots of smiles from people walking by. I think we all felt a sense of freedom, and gratitude as well, for being outside, for the nice weather, and for the fact that we can see friends again, even if it’s only outside and only in small groups. We’ll take that.

I painted today with a 1.5 inch flat brush on a quarter sheet of Saunders Waterford 140 lb Rough paper. With a brush like that you can cover a lot of territory. A whole field, in fact. As I was packing up, a bank of clouds moved in behind the church, which probably would have made for a more interesting composition, but I was so happy just to be out there that the experience meant more to me than the result.