Scratch, scratch

Posted: June 18, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |14 Comments

I spent a glorious half hour sitting outside after breakfast, reading David Gentleman’s book My Town and admiring the wonderful variety of his sketches, the wit in his writing and the glimpses of London that he captures in so many fascinating ways. I limit myself to only a few pages at a time so that I can properly read the captions and absorb the details of each sketch. Some are quickly drawn with a minimum of strokes, others are more elaborate — created as private commissions or for commercial use — but all are worth studying, for their composition, use of limited colour, and most of all — for the way he uses line. When my daily dose was complete, I was inspired to pick up a dip pen and make some marks of my own in a small sketchbook. I used an ink that I now realize was not permanent, so the thing is a bit of a mess, but what I enjoyed the most was deep black of the ink and the scratch of the nib on the dry paper.

14 Comments on “Scratch, scratch”

  1. -N- says:
    June 18, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    Nice work! I use an 1800s dip pen and steel nibs to write with. I do love a good pen, good ink, and the whole experience. Color and ink are delightful, and starting with ink, moving to watercolor and then back to ink, has a dancelike element to it.

    Like

    Reply
  2. loisajay says:
    June 18, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    And Alice got in the painting, too!

    Like

    Reply
  3. beth says:
    June 18, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    Beautiful work!

    Like

    Reply
  4. mcammeehan says:
    June 18, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    Nice work. If I ever figure out how to do it I will post my work on Instagram

    Like

    Reply
  5. Lee Kline says:
    June 18, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    I am unable to reply to your page any more. I wanted to tell you that David Gentleman and Paul Hogarth are two of my drawing heroes.

    Lee Kline

    Like

    Reply
  6. TonyU says:
    June 18, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Glad to hear the scratching was from the pen and not Alice ….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Doug Elliot says:
    June 19, 2020 at 3:04 am

    Another excellent book by an artist is Graham Green Country by Paul Hogarth. Paul travels to the locations of the Graham Green novels and gives his impressions and does pen and wash sketches. Available cheaply second hand. Highly recommended.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    June 19, 2020 at 4:30 am

    Good Afternoon dear Shari,

    Very beautiful sketch and very colorful. Also thanks for sharing knowledge about David Gentleman’s book My Town.

    Your sketches are always pleasant to look at and inspiring too.

    Blessings
    Uma

    Like

    Reply
  9. monarchd says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:03 am

    This book is an excellent find, thank you for sharing! I have been studying Treasury of American Pen & Ink Illustration 1881-1938 by Fridolf Johnson. I too have enjoyed slowly reading just a page or two a day with my morning coffee and really seeing how these masters use line and stroke to great such vivid expression.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s