Scratch, scratch

I spent a glorious half hour sitting outside after breakfast, reading David Gentleman’s book My Town and admiring the wonderful variety of his sketches, the wit in his writing and the glimpses of London that he captures in so many fascinating ways. I limit myself to only a few pages at a time so that I can properly read the captions and absorb the details of each sketch. Some are quickly drawn with a minimum of strokes, others are more elaborate — created as private commissions or for commercial use — but all are worth studying, for their composition, use of limited colour, and most of all — for the way he uses line. When my daily dose was complete, I was inspired to pick up a dip pen and make some marks of my own in a small sketchbook. I used an ink that I now realize was not permanent, so the thing is a bit of a mess, but what I enjoyed the most was deep black of the ink and the scratch of the nib on the dry paper.