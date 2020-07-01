Canada Day

Happy Canada Day! I’m not much for themed posts but for some reason I love painting something red on Canada Day. My potted geraniums were the reddest flowers I could find, and for a change, I took out my tubes of gouache to sketch them. I don’t have a great range of gouache colours but luckily what I have includes Cadmium Red and Alizarin Crimson, and they work pretty well for the lights and darks of the flowers.

3 Comments on “Canada Day”

  1. Cleti Cervoni says:
    July 1, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    Happy Canada Day!

  2. Chris Rusk says:
    July 1, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Love it! Happy Canada Day 🇨🇦

  3. jankto says:
    July 1, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Beautiful reds! Happy Canada Day.🇨🇦

