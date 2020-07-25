Les vignes

Posted: July 25, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |3 Comments

I’ll be doing a little remote posting this week, hopefully sketching the coastal views from Charlevoix. This area is one of the Quebec’s most scenic, but the forecast is for rain for most of the week, so not sure how far I’ll get. After an early departure and a long drive, looking down at the grapevines and listening to the birds is about all I want to do on day one.

3 Comments on “Les vignes”

  1. sherylmcdougald says:
    July 25, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Perfect.

    Like

    Reply
  2. carmelcampbell says:
    July 25, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    The greens are fabulous. I hope the rain holds off for you.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Peri Nilan says:
    July 25, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Beautiful place, where my brother resides, in Charlevoix. I was there last September, hiking to the top edge of the crater, and managed to do a quick sketch at the top before we returned down the trail. Enjoy, and wow, lots of places to paint quaint farm houses and rolling hills.
    Peri

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s