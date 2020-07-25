Les vignes

Les vignesPosted: July 25, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 3 Comments
I’ll be doing a little remote posting this week, hopefully sketching the coastal views from Charlevoix. This area is one of the Quebec’s most scenic, but the forecast is for rain for most of the week, so not sure how far I’ll get. After an early departure and a long drive, looking down at the grapevines and listening to the birds is about all I want to do on day one.
Perfect.
LikeLike
The greens are fabulous. I hope the rain holds off for you.
LikeLike
Beautiful place, where my brother resides, in Charlevoix. I was there last September, hiking to the top edge of the crater, and managed to do a quick sketch at the top before we returned down the trail. Enjoy, and wow, lots of places to paint quaint farm houses and rolling hills.
Peri
LikeLike