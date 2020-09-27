Inspiration wall

Do you have an inspiration wall? I have a series of bulletin boards in my office, covered in postcards with images of work I love to look at every day. There’s lots of David Hockney images on that wall, including a drawing of Stanley, one of the artist’s dachshunds. That must have been in my head when I was drawing Alice today.

Not on my inspiration wall but definitely something I would love to see in person is a new exhibition of drawings called “Studies in Sunlight” by Michael Thompson at the Mira Godard Gallery in Toronto. I especially love Mike’s dog drawings.

What’s on your inspiration wall?