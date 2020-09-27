Inspiration wallPosted: September 27, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
Do you have an inspiration wall? I have a series of bulletin boards in my office, covered in postcards with images of work I love to look at every day. There’s lots of David Hockney images on that wall, including a drawing of Stanley, one of the artist’s dachshunds. That must have been in my head when I was drawing Alice today.
Not on my inspiration wall but definitely something I would love to see in person is a new exhibition of drawings called “Studies in Sunlight” by Michael Thompson at the Mira Godard Gallery in Toronto. I especially love Mike’s dog drawings.
What’s on your inspiration wall?
Lovely drawing. I can feel how relaxed Alice is feeling.
Thanks so much for the link to Mike’s show! Wonderful to see his recent work!
This drawing of Alice is beautiful.
I have a woodblock print, made for me by my daughter’s friend. It is an image of a robed woman with flowing hair, background of mountains. Her left hand points north, and she says “Follow your Heart.”
I especially like YOUR drawings of Alice. You’ve inspired me to draw our loved pet “Roscoe.” Our cat is always napping so I can catch him if I’m quick with paper and pen, or brush, or pencil.
You inspire me many times in many ways. Thank you.
I love this drawing of Alice. Her nose is snuggled into the bed…..she is so content. Thank you for sharing Mr. Thompson’s drawings. They are outstanding. I don’t have an inspirational wall. Will need to work on that.
I’m seriously falling in love with your dog. When I see her image, my heart leaps.
