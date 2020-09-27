Inspiration wall

Posted: September 27, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

Do you have an inspiration wall? I have a series of bulletin boards in my office, covered in postcards with images of work I love to look at every day. There’s lots of David Hockney images on that wall, including a drawing of Stanley, one of the artist’s dachshunds. That must have been in my head when I was drawing Alice today.

Not on my inspiration wall but definitely something I would love to see in person is a new exhibition of drawings called “Studies in Sunlight” by Michael Thompson at the Mira Godard Gallery in Toronto. I especially love Mike’s dog drawings.

What’s on your inspiration wall?

6 Comments on “Inspiration wall”

  1. Alison R. Hall says:
    September 27, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    Lovely drawing. I can feel how relaxed Alice is feeling.
    Thanks so much for the link to Mike’s show! Wonderful to see his recent work!

    Like

    Reply
  2. sandidureice says:
    September 27, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    This drawing of Alice is beautiful.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Laura Kate says:
    September 27, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    I have a woodblock print, made for me by my daughter’s friend. It is an image of a robed woman with flowing hair, background of mountains. Her left hand points north, and she says “Follow your Heart.”

    Like

    Reply
  4. Bernadette says:
    September 27, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    I especially like YOUR drawings of Alice. You’ve inspired me to draw our loved pet “Roscoe.” Our cat is always napping so I can catch him if I’m quick with paper and pen, or brush, or pencil.
    You inspire me many times in many ways. Thank you.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Donna says:
    September 27, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    I love this drawing of Alice. Her nose is snuggled into the bed…..she is so content. Thank you for sharing Mr. Thompson’s drawings. They are outstanding. I don’t have an inspirational wall. Will need to work on that.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Stephanie Descoteaux says:
    September 27, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    I’m seriously falling in love with your dog. When I see her image, my heart leaps.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s