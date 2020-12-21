Morgan Arboretum

A walk on the trails of the Morgan Arboretum during a snowfall yesterday was a good opportunity to gather some reference images for painting. Although the arboretum is situated quite close to where I live, I’ve never had time to take advantage of the many walking and skiing trails. But as we all know, this is the year to appreciate what is close to home, so I’m now a member and will certainly be exploring this place in all seasons, both on cross country skis and with my sketchbook.

On a snowy day, the landscape in the woods is monochrome, so I have to admit I did take some liberties with colour, using lots of Burnt Sienna plus greens, reds and blues to enliven the scene. I painted on a sheet of handmade watercolour paper from Two Rivers paper in the UK. This is great paper if you are painting a subject that has a lot of texture in it like this or this.