Morgan ArboretumPosted: December 21, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
A walk on the trails of the Morgan Arboretum during a snowfall yesterday was a good opportunity to gather some reference images for painting. Although the arboretum is situated quite close to where I live, I’ve never had time to take advantage of the many walking and skiing trails. But as we all know, this is the year to appreciate what is close to home, so I’m now a member and will certainly be exploring this place in all seasons, both on cross country skis and with my sketchbook.
On a snowy day, the landscape in the woods is monochrome, so I have to admit I did take some liberties with colour, using lots of Burnt Sienna plus greens, reds and blues to enliven the scene. I painted on a sheet of handmade watercolour paper from Two Rivers paper in the UK. This is great paper if you are painting a subject that has a lot of texture in it like this or this.
Scrumpdillyicious feast for the eyes (and heart)!!!! Your paintings make me LOVE winter.
LikeLike
I love your use of color here.
LikeLike
I have fond memories of cross country skiing at the arboretum. Take some bird seed with you next time. Years ago the birds were extremely acclimated to people and would feen from my hand. Hard to take pictures at the same time, maybe take a friend with you
LikeLike
I get the urge for a cup of hot cocoa while looking at this picture. Just lovely!
LikeLike
Shari, this is beautiful and the artistic liberty you took with enlivened colors makes it especially so. I keep hoping to take a class from you sometime in the future—in Massachusetts or South Carolina possibly.
LikeLike
I usually use Fabriano cold press extra white and I just ordered a few sheets of the rough to try out.. I tear the sheets down to fit in my Fearless Felt Sketchbooks. The full spread is about 8” x16” so pretty good size.
Btw I am sitting out in my backyard right now in the sun.. we are having our usual San Francisco “winter”.. I have to drive 3 hours to get to snow.
Have a very happy and restful Xmas! Eileen
LikeLike
Hi Shari,
So glad to hear you will be tramping in “my woods” and will be doing scenes from a favourite haven of our family (for over 60 years as per one of the benches and trees in my parent’s name)
This one is charming and will certainly inspire me to do the same as soon as the Christmas season is done.
I love doing snow scenes too.
Perhaps you can do this one or another as a lesson. Would be fun.
Be safe and happy holidays.
Jane
LikeLike
I love your use of color here.
LikeLike