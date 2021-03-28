Goran’s window

Posted: March 28, 2021

On a damp and rainy day in Montreal, the sunny view from Goran’s window in Porto, Portugal, is much appreciated. WindowSwap.com — where Goran and others post their views — has been so useful for finding inspiration these past few months. I paint some of these while on a Zoom call with friends, and now sometimes even on my own. The views are all in video format, which is what makes them a little more intriguing for me than a still image. Clouds move, cars go by, there’s ambient sound either from inside or outside the window. After a while you feel as if you are really there, in a strange way. Sometimes the views are uninteresting and rather mundane, but occasionally you come upon something like Goran’s window which just make you gasp. I had to sketch this one!

8 Comments on “Goran’s window”

  1. Margaret Horak says:
    March 28, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    Those rooftops! ❤️ Thanks for sharing tWindow Swap, too. I’ve had more fun looking through the videos and painting! Helps keep me going when the weather isn’t cooperating l. Take care!

  2. Alison R. Hall says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:09 pm

    Lovely! I can see why you gasped.

  3. Judy Sopher says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    Love this. Looks complicated but your use of color pulls it together. What colors did you use? (you can tell I’m studying your course on luminous color. .It is excellent.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      March 28, 2021 at 4:17 pm

      Judy, you are good at guessing my colours, so I thought you would tell me what I was using.
      In this case it is mostly Cobalt blue and Quin Burnt Orange. With some yellow in that first wash to create a glow.

  4. Ruth Kaldor says:
    March 28, 2021 at 3:59 pm

    Is there a way to freeze the video? I don’t think I could paint while the image is moving.

