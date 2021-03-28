Goran’s window

On a damp and rainy day in Montreal, the sunny view from Goran’s window in Porto, Portugal, is much appreciated. WindowSwap.com — where Goran and others post their views — has been so useful for finding inspiration these past few months. I paint some of these while on a Zoom call with friends, and now sometimes even on my own. The views are all in video format, which is what makes them a little more intriguing for me than a still image. Clouds move, cars go by, there’s ambient sound either from inside or outside the window. After a while you feel as if you are really there, in a strange way. Sometimes the views are uninteresting and rather mundane, but occasionally you come upon something like Goran’s window which just make you gasp. I had to sketch this one!