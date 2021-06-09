Just like old times

Posted: June 9, 2021

On Monday, in the midst of a classic Montreal heatwave, I had a wonderful outing with my very first urban sketching friend Marc Taro Holmes and his lovely wife Laurel. Marc was the very first urban sketcher I met, and in 2012 we founded Urban Sketchers Montreal together. We’ve sketched and taught together often over the years, but of course this past year we’ve all been sticking close to home.

With things getting better in Montreal as more people get vaccinated, we decided to meet and start our summer outings with a visit to a place we have sketched often — the Botanical Gardens. It was just like old times. We sketched, we chatted, Laurel took photos, and it seemed wonderfully normal. Have a look at Marc’s blog to see us in action!

4 Comments on “Just like old times”

  1. susie langley says:
    June 9, 2021 at 11:55 am

    Thanks for sharing!

  2. Marilyn Hansen says:
    June 9, 2021 at 11:58 am

    That’s wonderful news! I am still waiting for my NYC Urban Sketchers to meet in person. But in the meantime, I have a wonderful county park to sketch in – if this heat wave will just break!
    Enjoy and love your sketches Shari!

  3. Northern Traveller says:
    June 9, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    It must have been lovely to get together AND paint Shari, after all this time! The MTL Botanical Gardens are a lovely spot and the two of you are iconic urban sketchers who have taught us all so much……Enjoy!

  4. lois says:
    June 9, 2021 at 2:01 pm

    It must have felt wonderful to get out again–with people!! What a beautiful spot, too.

