Just like old times

On Monday, in the midst of a classic Montreal heatwave, I had a wonderful outing with my very first urban sketching friend Marc Taro Holmes and his lovely wife Laurel. Marc was the very first urban sketcher I met, and in 2012 we founded Urban Sketchers Montreal together. We’ve sketched and taught together often over the years, but of course this past year we’ve all been sticking close to home.

With things getting better in Montreal as more people get vaccinated, we decided to meet and start our summer outings with a visit to a place we have sketched often — the Botanical Gardens. It was just like old times. We sketched, we chatted, Laurel took photos, and it seemed wonderfully normal. Have a look at Marc’s blog to see us in action!