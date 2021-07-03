White on red

White on redPosted: July 3, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
The purple smokebush in my garden is never more beautiful than in the summer when it becomes the background to all the other flowers in front of it. I especially love it when the daisies are blooming. I did a quick sketch of this combo in my Etchr sketchbook, starting with a background wash that moved from deep red to green. An Alizarin Crimson and Phthalo Green mix was perfect for this. I added a little Green Gold at the bottom to warm up the leaf colours. When that was dry, I used negative painting to define the red leaves. The last step was some quick definition in the daisy foliage and flowers.
Really nice 🙂
Thanks Chris!
Beautiful, Shari! The colour of the smoke bush…yum!
Thanks! Every spring that bush looks awful, just like a bunch of dead sticks, and I wonder if I should cut it down. But then I get this beautiful foliage and I’m glad I left it!
Great colors!
Thanks Bernadette!!
Thanks Shari, great instructions.
Anne, thanks. So glad it was useful!!
I love how the negative painting in the background sets off the daisies!
Beautiful as always!
Great work!
Bill, so nice to hear from you!! Thank you so much!
Love the way you have left the whites, and the occasional shadow colour over the daisies – they look like happiness.
