White on red

The purple smokebush in my garden is never more beautiful than in the summer when it becomes the background to all the other flowers in front of it. I especially love it when the daisies are blooming. I did a quick sketch of this combo in my Etchr sketchbook, starting with a background wash that moved from deep red to green. An Alizarin Crimson and Phthalo Green mix was perfect for this. I added a little Green Gold at the bottom to warm up the leaf colours. When that was dry, I used negative painting to define the red leaves. The last step was some quick definition in the daisy foliage and flowers.

13 Comments

  1. Chris Rusk says:
    July 3, 2021 at 10:53 am

    Really nice 🙂

  2. deedster56 says:
    July 3, 2021 at 11:00 am

    Beautiful, Shari! The colour of the smoke bush…yum!

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      July 3, 2021 at 11:03 am

      Thanks! Every spring that bush looks awful, just like a bunch of dead sticks, and I wonder if I should cut it down. But then I get this beautiful foliage and I’m glad I left it!

  3. Bernadette says:
    July 3, 2021 at 11:02 am

    Great colors!

  4. Anne Klaus says:
    July 3, 2021 at 11:27 am

    Thanks Shari, great instructions.

  5. Joan Tavolott says:
    July 3, 2021 at 11:36 am

    I love how the negative painting in the background sets off the daisies!

  6. goshornmom says:
    July 3, 2021 at 11:47 am

    Beautiful as always!

  7. William Rogers says:
    July 3, 2021 at 1:08 pm

    Great work!

  8. sandidureice says:
    July 4, 2021 at 3:04 am

    Love the way you have left the whites, and the occasional shadow colour over the daisies – they look like happiness.

