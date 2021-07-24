Pink amongst the greens

Pink amongst the greensPosted: July 24, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 20 Comments
The one pink lily in the pond at Baie d’Urfé was blooming for me today, just as it did last year. The rest of the scene was mainly greens and blues. When I set out this morning, I had a feeling I would be painting this, so I packed for the occasion. I grabbed a handful of green and blue watercolour tubes and stuck them in my painting bag. They came in useful. My recipe for the greens of the pond: Green Gold + Hookers Green + Lemon Yellow + Cobalt Blue plus some Prussian Blue and Burnt Sienna for the very darks. Painted on a sheet of Two Rivers handmade paper, 16″ x 20″. This paper can really take a beating, and the colour saturation when you paint on it is excellent.
Your work is stunning!
Wow, I love this painting!
Wow! That’s gorgeous Shari! What a complex painting.
Did you execute that in one go & how long did that take you? Also, is that a big sheet of plexiglas that you’re taped to?
Mary
Beautiful painting–oddly, this could almost be a Florida scene though without the usual haze of humidity, your Montreal colors are deeper and clearer, I think. I especially love that dark green combination of Prussian Blue and Burnt Sienna. I’m always grateful when you mention your mixes, which is often.
Love the colours, Shari. How do you get hold of that paper? Do you order from the UK?
Thanks,
Leslie
Gorgeous!
That is stunning.
This is a real beauty. I love the contrast of all those greens. I’ve got to finish you gouache sky course so I can focus on greens soon (lol). I’ve got 2 more lessons to go.
Just gorgeous Shari. You are an inspiration.
Beautiful! I just love your colors! Never heard of Two Rivers paper. Now i need to go on a search.
It’s a really beautiful piece! One thing that frustrates me with ponds and creeks is that to me they look various shades of brown with just a tinge of greens, and when I try to paint accordingly it comes out a mess!
This is great, I real lesson on how to enhance a scene. Are the dabs of turquoise an opaque paint like gouache?
Lovely, lovely, lovely! I especially like the reflections in the top left. The colors are gorgeous, the reflections add so much depth and beauty. Wish I could have been an observer while you worked. Thanks for sharing.
So rich and true! Really nice 🙂
Lovely Shari! So nice the bloom was open. Is that a piece of plexi glass beneath your painting?
This is the painting equivalent of an HDR phot! I just love the very saturated colors. I think there is such a fine line in getting this kind of vibrancy and having it look REAL vs….well…what happens to me sometimes when it skates over the line a bit and I end up with a cartoon lol.
Beautiful colors in the lily pond painting. Thanks
Absolutely beautiful! It looks like a large painting.
Can’t wait for next week’s.
So lovely and vibrant, love the variety of mark-making.
The colors are so rich and vibrant! I’ve taken several of your classes and notice you often use fresh paint rather than a dried pallet. If you are traveling (for example Madeline Island 😀) do you bring tubes of paint? I’m putting my palettes together and thought about bringing one or two tubes, but ahh which ones?
I just love the large paintings you have been doing!
