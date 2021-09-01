BayfieldPosted: September 1, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 16 Comments
I’m back at my desk, mostly unpacked from my travels, and finally sitting down in front of my trusty scanner. In the next few days I’ll post a few sketches that I did in Utah, but before I get to that, I have one from Bayfield, Wisconsin. There’s a great memory associated with this one. I sketched it on the afternoon of our last day of the workshop at MISA, sitting in Bayfield with my fellow instructors Uma, Jim and Paul. We bought ice cream from a takeout window and then sat in the park to sketch a bit before dinner. We were all pretty tired from long days of teaching, so first we spent a fair bit of time staring out at the boats going by and getting a sugar boost from the ice cream. Even after that it seemed that no one had much energy to sketch, but we all managed to find a pen or a brush and put something down on paper. I was too tired to think about colour so I just painted with blue paint. And as with so many sketches done on location, for me it will always be evocative not so much of what I saw at the time but of what I felt in the moment — a wonderful mix of exhaustion and happiness and a fair bit of guilt for eating a giant cup of French Silk Pie ice cream.
Begone, foul guilt! Life’s too short to abstain from ice cream.
I love the shades of blue in your sketch. You do so much with so little.
You’re right Melissa. Life’s too short!! Going to eat more ice cream today!!
love it Shari It feels ice creamy
thanks Sara!
I can’t wait to “grow into an artist” so I can sketch like that when I’m tired. Maybe ice cream helps, I’ll have to try that. : )) It’s beautiful, Shari! Never would have thought you lagged anything.
OMS (Oh My Shari) . . .Love Love Love all the blues, That ice cream works !!!
Your time away traveling and teaching sounds wonderful!
Ice cream? I’ll be sure and add that to my “away kit.”
As usual, that shows only your pleasure in the moment. Why else sit down and sketch? Lovely. Thank you. ak
Wow! Amazing to see what you can create when you’re too exhausted to sketch!… Beautiful! Glad you had a great trip!
Ooo, ice cream and sketching, sounds perfect to me! And I agree with Jane S – even when you are exhausted you turn out fantastic sketches. Thanks for sharing that, as always, you inspire.
Perfect!
Beauty in the simplicity, a one color wonder!
Shari, this looks exactly like what you were feeling but substitute ‘creamy’ for ‘guilty’ and add peaceful and serene. What a joy it is that you shared this with us.
The blue really works for this composition, Jane.
I’m glad your sugar high gave you enough energy to capture the scene in front of you. Lovely in blue!
