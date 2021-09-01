Bayfield

Posted: September 1, 2021 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |16 Comments

I’m back at my desk, mostly unpacked from my travels, and finally sitting down in front of my trusty scanner. In the next few days I’ll post a few sketches that I did in Utah, but before I get to that, I have one from Bayfield, Wisconsin. There’s a great memory associated with this one. I sketched it on the afternoon of our last day of the workshop at MISA, sitting in Bayfield with my fellow instructors Uma, Jim and Paul. We bought ice cream from a takeout window and then sat in the park to sketch a bit before dinner. We were all pretty tired from long days of teaching, so first we spent a fair bit of time staring out at the boats going by and getting a sugar boost from the ice cream. Even after that it seemed that no one had much energy to sketch, but we all managed to find a pen or a brush and put something down on paper. I was too tired to think about colour so I just painted with blue paint. And as with so many sketches done on location, for me it will always be evocative not so much of what I saw at the time but of what I felt in the moment — a wonderful mix of exhaustion and happiness and a fair bit of guilt for eating a giant cup of French Silk Pie ice cream.

16 Comments on “Bayfield”

  1. melissa van ness says:
    September 1, 2021 at 5:24 pm

    Begone, foul guilt! Life’s too short to abstain from ice cream.

    I love the shades of blue in your sketch. You do so much with so little.

  2. sara m craig says:
    September 1, 2021 at 5:42 pm

    love it Shari It feels ice creamy

  3. De says:
    September 1, 2021 at 6:00 pm

    I can’t wait to “grow into an artist” so I can sketch like that when I’m tired. Maybe ice cream helps, I’ll have to try that. : )) It’s beautiful, Shari! Never would have thought you lagged anything.

  4. John Bartoldus says:
    September 1, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    OMS (Oh My Shari) . . .Love Love Love all the blues, That ice cream works !!!

  5. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    September 1, 2021 at 7:02 pm

    Your time away traveling and teaching sounds wonderful!

  6. Phil Corlis says:
    September 1, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    Ice cream? I’ll be sure and add that to my “away kit.”

  7. ksmiley2015 says:
    September 1, 2021 at 7:55 pm

    As usual, that shows only your pleasure in the moment. Why else sit down and sketch? Lovely. Thank you. ak

  8. Jane S says:
    September 1, 2021 at 9:17 pm

    Wow! Amazing to see what you can create when you’re too exhausted to sketch!… Beautiful! Glad you had a great trip!

  9. Iona says:
    September 1, 2021 at 9:41 pm

    Ooo, ice cream and sketching, sounds perfect to me! And I agree with Jane S – even when you are exhausted you turn out fantastic sketches. Thanks for sharing that, as always, you inspire.

  10. Alison R. Hall says:
    September 1, 2021 at 11:08 pm

    Perfect!

  11. Denise says:
    September 2, 2021 at 6:54 am

    Beauty in the simplicity, a one color wonder!

  12. deedster56 says:
    September 2, 2021 at 8:56 am

    Shari, this looks exactly like what you were feeling but substitute ‘creamy’ for ‘guilty’ and add peaceful and serene. What a joy it is that you shared this with us.

  13. Larry Marshall says:
    September 2, 2021 at 9:44 am

    The blue really works for this composition, Jane.

  14. Joan Tavolott says:
    September 2, 2021 at 6:27 pm

    I’m glad your sugar high gave you enough energy to capture the scene in front of you. Lovely in blue!

