Bouquet in ink

Posted: September 8, 2021
I love being surprised by the properties of new art supplies. I drew this bouquet in pen while on a Zoom call with friends and later added colour with Winsor & Newton drawing inks. I’m more familiar with inks for fountain pens but these inks are made from dyes in a shellac binder so they are best used with a brush (like I did) or in a dip pen, because they are likely to clog a fountain pen. I love the bright, transparent colours (I used purple, blue, green and yellow) and how they swirled into each other when I prewet sections of the paper in my Stillman & Birn Beta sketchbook. They’re also really easy to mix on a palette, which results in more muted tones, but just remember to use an inexpensive brush and wash it well at the end to get out the ink and shellac before it dries.
Hi Shari,
Just a word of warning, those inks are bright and beautiful but not likely be lightfast. I often test products by sampling them on a paper, cutting it in half and putting one in a southerly window and the other half in a drawer, then checking them after a month or two.
It’s surprising how many seasoned artists aren’t aware of fugitive pigments.
I had a feeling that they were not lightfast, but thanks for the confirmation Marie. I think these would be perfect for illustration projects where bright colours are key but longevity is not a factor. Fortunately this is just in my sketchbook!
Magnifique! Merci
Merci à vous!
Look at those colours! It’s refreshing to see how a different medium looks on a familiar (much loved) subject. What a lovely sketch, Shari
What a happy painting!
Thanks for sharing the sketch and your tips. I’ve been tempted to buy a set of these inks for a while now, but I always talk myself out of it. I may not be able to the next time.
