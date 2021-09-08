Bouquet in ink

I love being surprised by the properties of new art supplies. I drew this bouquet in pen while on a Zoom call with friends and later added colour with Winsor & Newton drawing inks. I’m more familiar with inks for fountain pens but these inks are made from dyes in a shellac binder so they are best used with a brush (like I did) or in a dip pen, because they are likely to clog a fountain pen. I love the bright, transparent colours (I used purple, blue, green and yellow) and how they swirled into each other when I prewet sections of the paper in my Stillman & Birn Beta sketchbook. They’re also really easy to mix on a palette, which results in more muted tones, but just remember to use an inexpensive brush and wash it well at the end to get out the ink and shellac before it dries.