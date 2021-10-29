Athens to Corfu: join me in Greece in 2022

I haven’t been to Greece in many years, but I sure have been dreaming of leading a sketching tour there someday. I’ve visited the Peleponnese several times over the years with my husband (who was born there) but never to the spectacular places that we will visit on the tour we are planning for next September. Join us, and our wonderful guide Kate on a Greek Sketching Odyssey in 2022: September 24 – October 3, exploring mainland Greece and the ravishing island of Corfu.

We’ll begin our odyssey in Athens, and then journey to mountainous, mythic Delphi. Our next stop will be ancient Meteora (pictured in my sketch below), home to the spectacular clifftop monasteries that make this a UNESCO World Heritage site. Our final and longest stay will be in the historic Ionian island of Corfu, where we’ll explore and sketch the Venetian-flavoured old town and sketch the famed island sights for four nights. This will be a small group tour, maximum 12 sketchers, with plenty of individual sketching instruction from me. Our tour leader, Kate Stedman of French Fusion Travel, has been organising sketching tours for many years AND she’s a sketcher, so she knows exactly what kind of sights and locations sketchers enjoy.

Have I got you dreaming too? I hope so. I think late September is the perfect time to visit (and sketch) Greece, when the weather is a bit cooler and many tourists have already headed home. To book or to ask questions, please contact Kate directly from the French Fusion website. The tour is half-booked already, so if you’re interested, please send her the electronic booking form and check whether spots are still available.