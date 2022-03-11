Impulse buy

Posted: March 11, 2022

I didn’t go to the store to buy flowers but there they were, near the cash. A pale bouquet of tulips. I brought them home and didn’t realize how much I missed seeing flowers until I put them in a vase. I did a quick watercolour of them because even closed, they were beautiful.

I like to have them hanging around to draw when I have a few spare minutes, so I brought them to my studio and sketched them again in ink while chatting with friends on Zoom.

They’ve finally opened and deepened in colour, and my Friday afternoon reward was to paint them again. They’re pale pink but I had some fresh Permanent Rose on my palette, so I took a few liberties with colour intensity.

7 Comments on “Impulse buy”

  1. -N- says:
    March 11, 2022 at 5:57 pm

    Nothing like flowers to make a day brighter!

  2. Chris Rusk says:
    March 11, 2022 at 6:08 pm

    Rewarding journey! Love your colours 🙂

  3. Joan Tavolott says:
    March 11, 2022 at 6:09 pm

    Oh, that pale pink in the the first watercolor. It is a great idea to paint and sketch them a few times. I even like the flowers when they are past their prime. Thanks for such cheerful images!

  4. Cindy Wahlstrom says:
    March 11, 2022 at 7:06 pm

    Beautiful!

  5. Lynn Bowen says:
    March 11, 2022 at 7:11 pm

    Beautiful! Thank you for sharing and inspiring!

  6. Denise says:
    March 11, 2022 at 9:27 pm

    These are stunning! Just bursting with “spring”.

  7. sandidureice says:
    March 12, 2022 at 4:10 am

    Oh wow, I love this looseness. Beautiful.

