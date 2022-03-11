Impulse buy

I didn’t go to the store to buy flowers but there they were, near the cash. A pale bouquet of tulips. I brought them home and didn’t realize how much I missed seeing flowers until I put them in a vase. I did a quick watercolour of them because even closed, they were beautiful.

I like to have them hanging around to draw when I have a few spare minutes, so I brought them to my studio and sketched them again in ink while chatting with friends on Zoom.

They’ve finally opened and deepened in colour, and my Friday afternoon reward was to paint them again. They’re pale pink but I had some fresh Permanent Rose on my palette, so I took a few liberties with colour intensity.