Hear and there

It was a real pleasure to be interviewed recently by Kelly Anne Powers from the Learn to Paint Podcast. As part of the prep for our talk, I listened to many of Kelly Anne’s interviews with some of my favourite painters like Andy Evansen, Dean Mitchell and Brienne Brown. She’s a great interviewer — her questions are insightful and they really made me think about how and why I paint. If you are interested in hearing our ramblings, here’s the link. It goes live today.

Workshop season is in full swing, and it feels so great to be sketching on location with people again. Here are a few upcoming events, both this year and next.

It makes me especially happy to be teaching this summer with super-talented friends/artists Uma Kelkar, Paul Heaston and James Richards at the Urban Sketching Summer Retreat on Madeline Island from July 11-15. I know I’ve mentioned many times how much fun we had last year, so forgive me for saying it again, but great times were had by all and we aim to recreate that next month. The sketching locations are gorgeous, the food is delicious, and it really is like summer camp. There are just a few spots left, so if you think you might be interested, sign up soon.

Next year I’ll also be teaching with Madeline Island School at Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson, Arizona from February 6-10, 2023. I can’t wait to set up my easel to paint some of those desert landscapes. Registration has just opened up, and if you are interested in learning more, here’s the link.

There’s been one cancellation in my workshop in Costa Brava, Spain from September 10-17, 2022. In pre-Covid times, I taught in France and Italy with Jackie and Valerie from French Escapade, and I can’t wait to meet up with them again. If you’ve never been a guest on one of their holidays, you are in for a treat. They always pick the best sketching spots for us, and their hospitality in unmatched! Here’s the link to find out more.

From the moment I first saw Claude Monet’s magnificent water lily paintings at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, I’ve dreamed of visiting Giverny, France, to view the garden that inspired them. It will be a thrill to host a workshop in France next September, again with French Escapade. Find out more here.