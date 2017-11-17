Wind by the lake

I’m always on the lookout for good watercolour sketchbooks, and this week I’m trying out a new one from Khadi Papers in India. I sketched by a windy Lac St. Louis yesterday, choosing a simple subject so I could test out the paper.

The panoramic format I ordered allows me to work vertically or horizontally. The paper itself is a creamy, off-white 100% cotton rag stock. It took the paint beautifully without warping, stayed wet long enough to add colour to fresh washes, and maintained brightness of pigments. This was just my first impression of the paper, but if you want a fuller review, read Parka’s more detailed pros and cons here. He tested it for six months before posting!

The book itself is a handsome object, mostly because of the thickness of the hardback cover and the handmade quality of the deckle-edged paper. In some ways, that makes me a little more careful as I sketch because I don’t want to mess up any pages. You wouldn’t want to have too many duds in a book this beautiful.