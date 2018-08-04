Monochrome at the market

On a steamy and overcast Saturday morning, with about an hour to kill before meeting my family, I sketched a couple of quick ones at the Atwater Market. The place was just starting to get busy with weekend shoppers and produce is starting to look really good — big baskets of ripe peaches, the first corn on the cob — but all I had with me were a few drawing tools, including a sanguine Pitt Pen. I love drawing with this colour because it gives a warmth to the sketch that you don’t get with a black pen.

For my second sketch I moved my folding stool next to the canal and drew the rail bridge with a water-soluble blue pencil. It was an ideal tool for capturing the heavy sky and the still water on this colourless day.