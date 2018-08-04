Monochrome at the market

Posted: August 4, 2018

On a steamy and overcast Saturday morning, with about an hour to kill before meeting my family, I sketched a couple of quick ones at the Atwater Market. The place was just starting to get busy with weekend shoppers and produce is starting to look really good — big baskets of ripe peaches, the first corn on the cob — but all I had with me were a few drawing tools, including a sanguine Pitt Pen. I love drawing with this colour because it gives a warmth to the sketch that you don’t get with a black pen.

MonotoneattheMarket2

For my second sketch I moved my folding stool next to the canal and drew the rail bridge with a water-soluble blue pencil. It was an ideal tool for capturing the heavy sky and the still water on this colourless day.

MonotoneattheMarket1

6 Comments on “Monochrome at the market”

  1. Chris Rusk says:
    August 4, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Hi Shari
    Welcome back 🙂
    Rail bridge is so dramatic in one colour. Really nice.
    Chris

    Reply
  2. Judy Sopher says:
    August 4, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Like the colors instead of black. More ideas from you. With a sketch like the market, where do you start?

    And about that Zebra brush pen, you even used that in the title. How I missed that??

    Reply
  3. Joon Boody says:
    August 4, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Genius,Never got enough of your

    Reply
  4. joantav says:
    August 4, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Trying to catch up on all the posts I missed while away. I love the sketch with the sanguine ink. We get so used to black ink and then something like this stands out even more. Nice job on the canal too.

    Reply
  5. nikkidowd says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Love these monochrome sketches—especially the market!

    Reply
  6. nikkidowd says:
    August 4, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Love these monochrome sketches, Shari!

    Reply

