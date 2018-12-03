Signs of the city

Posted: December 3, 2018 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |44 Comments

I’ve been busy these past few weeks — creating prints of my work and working on commissions, most of them gifts for the holiday season. What could be nicer than a gift of art, whether it be print or original?

The series below are sketches I created for friends who wanted to give each of their three grown kids a sketch of Montreal. They asked me for this last April, but of course I put the project off until now since winter is my favourite painting season (and because I’m a procrastinator). My intention when I finally got around to starting the project was to find some sort of theme to tie the sketches together, and after spending a morning taking some reference photos, the images I liked the best were the ones with lots of signage in them.   

I had so much fun painting the windows and signs that I thought I’d share some tips for painting them:

  • For windows begin with an overall wash of the lightest colour, preferably warm. In St. Viateur Bagel Factory (above) I used yellow and burnt sienna to create a warm glow, especially since the lettering on the window is yellow. Then I painted around the letters (negative painting) with darker tones, leaving the lettering as the lightest element in that area. 
  • Work towards the darkest tones, like in the dépanneur scene below. For these windows, my starter wash was yellow, green and red. I also left a few white highlights for interior lights.
  • If you have a sign with a darker background and light lettering, like the red Coca Cola signs, use some Titanium White watercolour to do the letters. I dip a small brush directly into the tube of paint and use it full strength with almost no water.
  • All the lettering doesn’t have to be legible. Suggest some of it, like I did on the street signs. And don’t paint it all at full strength. Paint parts of the letters. The eye will fill in the rest. I use a small flat brush for this. 
  • Use a bigger brush than you think you need for this, since you don’t want to get caught up in too many details. Again, be suggestive with shapes and colour. And at the very end, go in with a fine rigger brush to add the final details with the darkest paint you have. 

44 Comments on “Signs of the city”

  1. lyns2017 says:
    December 3, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    I think I see material for another book! Great tips.

    Reply
  2. Sue Ferrell says:
    December 3, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    What great ideas for gifts! I currently paint some winter’s “thing”for each of my brothers for a Christmas card. I’ve done different things but this year it’s a mug of hot chocolate with a candy cane sticking out of it. I have 4 to do each year and I thoroughly enjoy the project!

    Reply
  3. Georgia Spanos says:
    December 3, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Thank you for the great tips on painting. I will try that.

    Reply
  4. Leslie Blackwell says:
    December 3, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Wonderful painting and great tips! Thanks!

    Reply
  5. Jo says:
    December 3, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Thanks so much for this mini tutorial. Your teaching skills are shining!

    Reply
  6. Jeff Gold says:
    December 3, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    I love them all. The color, sign work, compositions, reflections. It’s all magic, as usual.

    Reply
  7. Susan naphan says:
    December 3, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Dang ur good!!

    Reply
  8. rosjenke says:
    December 4, 2018 at 12:37 am

    So much life and personality in your paintings. I’m in awe once again.

    Reply
  9. Ivana says:
    December 4, 2018 at 3:12 am

    Love these paintings! So clever when my brain can’t see it as paint, it’s real wet roads, brilliant!

    Reply
  10. Judy Sopher says:
    December 4, 2018 at 4:16 am

    This is just what I needed to learn to redo some of my paintings of local buildings. I have been fighting with two views where the corner store is the center of attention. I appreciate your tips on the windows and the lettering. In the 3 you show here, I love the wet streets.They add as much interest as the stores.

    There is one street corner here where the main corner store is a tattoo parlor and has black windows with skulls. Any suggestions on this type of window ? Perhaps I should try greys and not get too dark. It is actually an ugly building. Thanks.

    Reply
  11. lisa daniels says:
    December 4, 2018 at 4:30 am

    Hi Shari–

    I so look forward to all your posts– you are an amazing artists!

    Reply
  12. Bernadette says:
    December 4, 2018 at 6:57 am

    These are absolutely wonderful! I believe it is the combo of art and explanation, teachings along with art that puts you over the top in expertise. Yes, great inspiration for a next book! Thank you for helping us “see” more clearly.

    Reply
  13. Andrew says:
    December 4, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Super! So much life and character.

    Reply
  14. Linda Murray says:
    December 4, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Very informative! You perform magic with your brushes!! Thanks for all the tips, Shari!

    Reply
  15. monique says:
    December 4, 2018 at 9:02 am

    ♥Your Craftsy classes are great for all these tips too.. seeing and reading again..light a spark:)

    Reply
  16. Alison R. Hall says:
    December 4, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Great tips. Wonderful paintings that truly capture the spirit of these very typical Montreal scenes. Marvellous work Shari!

    Reply
  17. Suhita Shirodkar says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:41 am

    I love your sign-paintings.

    Reply
  18. Carol says:
    December 4, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    delightful!

    Reply
  19. Susan Furrie says:
    December 4, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Your sketches just get better and better. Shows what consistency can do. Wish I had that trait.

    Reply
  20. Suzi priest brown says:
    December 4, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Such good memories, lived in this areawhen first immigrated. Got married in thembig church on St Viateur. Thanks.

    Reply
  21. joantav says:
    December 5, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Great advice about the signs and the windows especially!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s