Between seasons

My easel and I spent a bit of time at the Morgan Arboretum today, watching the chipmunks and waiting for spring. Tiny buds can be seen on the trees but there’s little colour in the landscape — mostly grey branches and decaying leaf mould.

For this kind of day a subtle palette is best. I used lots of opaque colours: Cerulean Blue, Raw Umber and Cadmium Red were the base for my mixes, with a little Transparent Orange thrown in for brightness. Painted on a quarter sheet of Arches 140 lb Rough.