Hailey to Boise car sketching

Hailey to Boise car sketchingPosted: August 29, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 18 Comments
I did a little car sketching on the road from Hailey to Boise, Idaho. The vistas are wide and the road is flat, which makes it easy to see a single panorama for long enough to paint it.
When I’m sketching in the car, I use the easiest kit I have. This time my Sennelier 8 colour palette was perfect. I love their Cinereous Blue for skies, and the lack of mixing surface on the cover forces me to mix colours right on my paper. Although I’m not a huge fan of water brushes, when I’m travelling light they get the job done.
Shari, I can see you are enjoying your Idaho journey. I haven’t been to the Boise area for years, but your sketches bring some fond memories.
I’m actually home now but I really did enjoy my time in Idaho. I had no idea what to expect, which made it nice to be surprised. Thanks for writing!
I am happy you enjoyed your time in Spud Land!
I even ate a spud. Very good, if I may add.
Yes, amazing what you can do with such a small palette. I too love that blue and bought a tube of it. Suzi
It’s a great colour. I had another sample of it that I finished but I may have to get a tube of it too. I just love it for bright blue skies!
Shari, I have loved seeing your Idaho sketches. I live in Nampa, only a half hour drive from the Boise airport. Next time you are in the Ketchum area, drive north on Highway 75 and look down on the Salmon River Valley from the Galena Overlook. Then drive on down into Stanley where you will see the fabulous Sawtooth Mountains, my favorite place. You will love painting there!
Hi Gerry,
We had planned to do exactly that on the drive from Hailey to Boise, but since we had a plane to catch we decided to take the shorter route. We were even going to stop for breakfast at the Stanley Bakery! I will be back next year so it will have to wait until them. Everyone told me how spectacular it is. We did end up taking a drive up Trail Creek Road which was quite beautiful too. Is there anything in that area that is not beautiful? Thanks for writing!
Yes, and be sure to order the pancakes at the Bcakery!
That is the advice I was given. And be prepared for a line!
Perhaps Virginia Hein will no longer be “Queen of the Road”……
I learned everything I know about car sketching from Virginia. She will always be the Queen for me.
You captured the drive beautifully! We so enjoyed having you here in Idaho, and look forward to next time!
Connie, it was really great to see you again. As you probably realized, we did not go up to Galina on our way to Boise. That will be for next year. But we did love our stay there, and can’t wait to return. Thanks again for my special gift. I think I may use it in Italy. Just have to see if I can fit everything in there!
Wah… A Highway 20 that isn’t on the South Shore of the St Lawrence River. I really like the thinness of your washes.
Yes, and on the West Island too! I realized when I got home that all my work from Idaho is quite pale. I wonder if it is because the sun was so bright. Seemed to wash everything out.
Brilliant sketches Shari. Did you stop to do these or they from snatched views?
Thanks Yorky! My husband was driving and I was sketching. The car was moving but that doesn’t bother me if the road is flat.