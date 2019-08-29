Hailey to Boise car sketching

I did a little car sketching on the road from Hailey to Boise, Idaho. The vistas are wide and the road is flat, which makes it easy to see a single panorama for long enough to paint it.

When I’m sketching in the car, I use the easiest kit I have. This time my Sennelier 8 colour palette was perfect. I love their Cinereous Blue for skies, and the lack of mixing surface on the cover forces me to mix colours right on my paper. Although I’m not a huge fan of water brushes, when I’m travelling light they get the job done.