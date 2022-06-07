Green trim

In between two sessions of teaching in Santa Fe we did a couple of road trips outside the city. One day we visited Ghost Ranch, and the next day we took a drive along the Turquoise Trail, a historic byway between Albuquerque and Santa Fe. We stopped in a few small towns including Cerrillos and Madrid. If you’ve taken this route, you may know that Madrid was a coal mining settlement back in the 1800s, but now it’s quite a colourful place, with lots of small shops, bars and galleries, and a parade of tourists visiting for the day.

When we stopped for coffee, I did a sketch of a courtyard from the patio where we were seated, but when we got up to leave I saw this abandoned property next door which looked far more interesting than what I had sketched. I took a photo and painted it in studio today. When I look at the reference photo, I can hardly discern any colour in the scene. Every bit of anything, whether man-made or natural, was dried, desiccated, rusted, cracked, corroded, peeling or shrivelled, except for the bright green trim of the peaked roof. It didn’t seem like it really belonged in a town where everything has been prettied up, but that’s what made it, by far, the most interesting scene to paint. Painted on a sheet of Arches CP 140lb, 16″ x 20″.