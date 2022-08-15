The perfect day

For me, a perfect day is windless and sunny. I find a place to park and I set up in the shade of my car. The lake is like a mirror and there are no boats going by to disturb the reflections. I’m sure the sailor who owns the boat would not agree with my definition of a perfect day, but that’s ok.

On this perfect day, I use mostly three colours from my palette: Cobalt Blue, Alizarin Crimson and Hansa Yellow. With these, I can mix the soft blue of the sky, the bright greens of the trees and the neutrals of the rocks on the breakwater. There’s some diluted Yellow Ochre in my first sky wash (Hansa Yellow would turn the sky green) and a bit of Cerulean Blue in the sky. For the darkest darks, I mix in a bit of Ultramarine since Cobalt is a little too weak to do the job. Painted on quarter sheet of Arches 140lb Rough paper.

  1. Jeff Gold says:
    August 15, 2022 at 3:46 pm

    A perfect day and a perfect painting. Just beautiful! Love the sky, the foliage, the reflections. Masterful as always.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      August 15, 2022 at 4:32 pm

      Jeff, thanks so much. It’s funny that you should comment. This painting reminds me of the one you own. It was the same sort of calm day, and I was very relaxed when I painted it, must like when I did yours. Hope you guys are well and enjoying the summer.

  2. Cindy Cali says:
    August 15, 2022 at 4:06 pm

    It’s beautiful!

  3. pamlopez15 says:
    August 15, 2022 at 4:09 pm

    Prefect painting for a perfect day, Shari! Wow! 👏😍👏😍👏

  4. Chris Rusk says:
    August 15, 2022 at 4:59 pm

    Magical. Great light!

  5. Linda Murray says:
    August 15, 2022 at 5:54 pm

    Wow! Gorgeous! Looks so calm, peaceful. That sky, I can’t stop looking at it, as with the rocks and boat. Love this, Shari! ❤️

  6. Donna says:
    August 15, 2022 at 8:10 pm

    This is beautiful and spontaneous. How long did It take you to do this. I would be getting out my small brushes and just ruin
    this. Especially the trees. What size brush are you using? Thank you for sharing

  7. Bernadette says:
    August 15, 2022 at 8:56 pm

    Gorgeous!

  8. thierrykaczmarek says:
    August 16, 2022 at 2:50 am

    Très beau.
    Comme toujours

