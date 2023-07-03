Daisies

Alice and I spent a bit of time in the front yard today. She ate flies and I sketched the daisies that have just opened. The daisies are blooming in front of a purple smokebush, and I usually use a combination of Alizarin Crimson and some sort of green to create that darkish red. Today I used Hooker’s Green, which is already on my palette, but I also squeezed out two little blobs of paint to try for the daisy foliage: Terre Verte (which is very granulating) and Olive Green. I thought they worked well together to create a very natural tone for the leaves and stems.