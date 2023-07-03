DaisiesPosted: July 3, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
Alice and I spent a bit of time in the front yard today. She ate flies and I sketched the daisies that have just opened. The daisies are blooming in front of a purple smokebush, and I usually use a combination of Alizarin Crimson and some sort of green to create that darkish red. Today I used Hooker’s Green, which is already on my palette, but I also squeezed out two little blobs of paint to try for the daisy foliage: Terre Verte (which is very granulating) and Olive Green. I thought they worked well together to create a very natural tone for the leaves and stems.
Love the daisies. I just had them on my mind to paint, so now you have inspired me!
Lovely daisies, and I’m sure, lovely garden!
Yum, “sky raisins” are such a treat! Alice probably knows to avoid the spicy ones (bees).
I love the background dark, so rich and lush. And the textural treatment of the stems seems just right. Very effective portrayal of the play between green background and foreground.
Then there’s that touch of blue shadow on the flowers here and there — makes you feel the coolth and freshness of the flowers before summer gets hot.
Lovely! I really like the background color. Your daisies are perfect w/ a touch of blue….cerulean? I’ll need to try your green mix soon. Thanks for sharing.
Oh, yummy looseness.
