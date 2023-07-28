Money plant gone crazy

A few years ago, I received a gift of a Chinese money plant. At the time, it had three or four leaves on it, and the instructions that came with the gift were: when baby plants grow, remove them and then replant them in a new pot. And of course gift them to someone else. These plants are fairly easy to care for and are supposed to bring luck and fortune to their owners.

I followed the instructions about dividing them once a few years ago, but I’ve been neglectful ever since. But I love what’s happened to the plant. It just keeps growing, I keep feeding and watering it, and I love the unruliness of it.

For this painting of my money plant gone crazy, I used hot press paper and all the greens in my paint drawer — Olive Green, Hooker’s Green, Terre Verte, Green Gold, and Sap Green. It was fun to watch all the pigments swirl around on the smooth paper.