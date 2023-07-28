Money plant gone crazy

Posted: July 28, 2023 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |9 Comments

A few years ago, I received a gift of a Chinese money plant. At the time, it had three or four leaves on it, and the instructions that came with the gift were: when baby plants grow, remove them and then replant them in a new pot. And of course gift them to someone else. These plants are fairly easy to care for and are supposed to bring luck and fortune to their owners.

I followed the instructions about dividing them once a few years ago, but I’ve been neglectful ever since. But I love what’s happened to the plant. It just keeps growing, I keep feeding and watering it, and I love the unruliness of it.

For this painting of my money plant gone crazy, I used hot press paper and all the greens in my paint drawer — Olive Green, Hooker’s Green, Terre Verte, Green Gold, and Sap Green. It was fun to watch all the pigments swirl around on the smooth paper.

9 Comments on “Money plant gone crazy”

  1. -N- says:
    July 28, 2023 at 5:32 pm

    Cannot say I blame you for enjoying it so much! Greens and growth, delightful shapes, and fond memories to boot.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Rene says:
    July 28, 2023 at 5:47 pm

    Hermoso, hermoso, hermosooo!!

    Like

    Reply
  3. De says:
    July 28, 2023 at 6:08 pm

    All those greens made a beautiful healthy painting! I’m impressed that all those greens worked in harmony or maybe that was your talents that helped them blend so well. Thanks so much for all your sharing, Shari!

    Like

    Reply
  4. karim waked says:
    July 28, 2023 at 6:18 pm

    Astounding and beautiful as usual dear friend.

    Bravo xx

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

    Like

    Reply
  5. Bernadette says:
    July 28, 2023 at 6:49 pm

    Lovely…enjoying the green variations. Thanks for sharing

    Like

    Reply
  6. Lori Zajic says:
    July 28, 2023 at 8:25 pm

    Looks great!
    My plant is nothing like that! Think I need to read the instructions 😂

    Like

    Reply
  7. Judy Sopher says:
    July 29, 2023 at 5:12 am

    Lovely painting. And all those greens! I think there is a freshness with hot press or smooth paper. I’ve been trying to like Arches cotton CP and a few others but prefer a hot press or at least a mix. And I do like that plant.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Susie langley says:
    July 29, 2023 at 6:31 am

    Love the Money Plant. Am in St. Andrews painting sailboats.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s