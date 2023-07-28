Money plant gone crazyPosted: July 28, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
A few years ago, I received a gift of a Chinese money plant. At the time, it had three or four leaves on it, and the instructions that came with the gift were: when baby plants grow, remove them and then replant them in a new pot. And of course gift them to someone else. These plants are fairly easy to care for and are supposed to bring luck and fortune to their owners.
I followed the instructions about dividing them once a few years ago, but I’ve been neglectful ever since. But I love what’s happened to the plant. It just keeps growing, I keep feeding and watering it, and I love the unruliness of it.
For this painting of my money plant gone crazy, I used hot press paper and all the greens in my paint drawer — Olive Green, Hooker’s Green, Terre Verte, Green Gold, and Sap Green. It was fun to watch all the pigments swirl around on the smooth paper.
Cannot say I blame you for enjoying it so much! Greens and growth, delightful shapes, and fond memories to boot.
All of that!! Thanks for having a look Naomi!!
Hermoso, hermoso, hermosooo!!
All those greens made a beautiful healthy painting! I’m impressed that all those greens worked in harmony or maybe that was your talents that helped them blend so well. Thanks so much for all your sharing, Shari!
Astounding and beautiful as usual dear friend.
Bravo xx
Lovely…enjoying the green variations. Thanks for sharing
Looks great!
My plant is nothing like that! Think I need to read the instructions 😂
Lovely painting. And all those greens! I think there is a freshness with hot press or smooth paper. I’ve been trying to like Arches cotton CP and a few others but prefer a hot press or at least a mix. And I do like that plant.
Love the Money Plant. Am in St. Andrews painting sailboats.
