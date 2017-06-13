New York (State and City) sketches

Posted: June 13, 2017

This past weekend I travelled down to New York City with my friends Laurel and Marc Holmes. Marc and I painted on Sunday at the plein air event at the New York Botanical Gardens, but we figured that since we were going all that way we should do a little sightseeing first.

StormKing

Our first sketching stop was on Friday’s drive down. I’ll admit that I didn’t know much about  Storm King except what I had seen on Season 2 of Aziz Ansar’s Master of None, but those few shots made me want to go there to sketch. If you’ve never been, it’s worth the short detour off Interstate 87 to spend some time wandering the grounds among the huge sculptures. It was hard to convey a sense of the place in my sketchbook — rolling grassy hills and wooded areas interspersed with this and this and this. Definitely a place I will go back to many times, hopefully in different seasons.

BryantPark

On Saturday we did a walking tour of New York City, stopping at some of my favourite sketching spots, including Bryant Park. Turns out James Gurney was also there, but later in the day. Have a look at what he did.

Flatiron

Our second stop was in a small square next to Madison Square Park, facing the Flatiron Building. It’s a structure I have always wanted to sketch, and have always dreaded sketching at the same time. Such a difficult shape and so isolated in the skyline. Yikes. I did my best to convey the overall shape and the light and shadow pattern without too many details.

Bowery

The last sketch of the day (after lots of wandering through the galleries in Chelsea) was a stop on Bowery Street for some refreshments at a cafe table that we strategically chose because of the good views across the street. The rapidly changing Lower East Side is another place I’ve always wanted to sketch, and judging by how quickly the neighbourhood is being gentrified, it was probably a good thing do it now. It may look completely different next time we visit.

7 Comments on “New York (State and City) sketches”

  1. Patricia Fairweather Romero says:
    June 13, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Love all of your sketches 😊

    Reply
  2. Nancy says:
    June 13, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Beautiful sketches of NYC, etc. Storm King is one of my favorite places to visit! I can imagine it must feel a little overwhelming to sketch. It is an incredible place…definitely worth repeat visits.

    Reply
  3. Bernadette says:
    June 13, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Love the fresh direct strokes telling a story of where you’ve been. Simplicity is not easily achieved but you have mastered it! Thanks for sharing the images and the journey you took to paint them.

    Reply
  4. loisajay says:
    June 13, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    You did great–especially with the Flatiron. Isn’t that the most amazing building?!

    Reply
  5. Zoe says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Terrific sketches of NYC; makes me homesick.

    Reply
  6. Joan Tavolott says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Wonderful NYC sketches! My feeling is we have to sketch the neighborhoods before they change too much. Looks like you had a great time. I’ve never been to Storm King but I think you did a great job showing the sculptures in that vast landscape.

    Reply

