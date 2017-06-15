Susanne’s garden

Painting reds is difficult for me. Last week I painted some poppies, but I started too dark (too much pure red on the brush) and then had nowhere too go. Literally painted myself into a corner. Today I had a chance to try again in Susanne’s garden where the poppies are still in bloom. This time I started with lighter washes and built up to the darkest reds, using a combination of Transparent Pyrrol Orange, Cadmium Red and Alizarin Crimson. The centres of the flowers work best when you paint them while the red is still wet, so I mixed some fresh Ultramarine Blue into the red and added it on quite thickly so it wouldn’t spread too much. Painted on Saunders Waterford CP, 22″ x 15″.

SusannesGarden

 

14 Comments on “Susanne’s garden”

  1. ilovemy3kids says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    That is beautiful

  2. Dml says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    HI Shari! I recently tried to paint the poppies in my own garden and had trouble capturing that transparent red. I will make a second attempt and try out your suggestions. Thanks for the help!

  3. Mary says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    You’ve done it again, Shari – took my breath away when I opened your email! I actually exclaimed out loud! This is absolutely stunning!

    Some questions: what is the sequence – still such a challenge for me. How much drawing did you do first? And can you please say something about creating your greens. Thanks so much.

  4. TonyU says:
    June 15, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Beautiful … and it must look even better full size!

  5. michelepianist says:
    June 15, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Stunning! Love the subtle shade differences in the poppies. This is probably my favorite painting of yours so far!!!

  6. a magic moment with holly says:
    June 15, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    i’ve got to stop looking at your work and spend more time painting. Only then i’d miss your commentary and i learn so much from it. This is a lovely painting of poppies in the sun.

  7. Dottie Aiken says:
    June 15, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Love this. Would you share about your greens? I’m green impaired.

  8. Evelyn John says:
    June 15, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Ditto on “a magic moment with holly” comments. I too need to do more painting but also thoroughly enjoy your posts. Love the fresh bright sunshine feeling you captured in the poppies.

  9. Chris Rusk says:
    June 15, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Well done!

    Whether printing ink or paint, or maybe it is just my imagination… I find any red pigment opaque-like & ‘thickish’ in viscosity (I am exagerating, in watercolours these ideas are subtle); and anything blue-based very transparent & thin in comparison.

    You made me remember the poppies I saw recently in a front yard garden in Old Ottawa South. Yours are very real and I can appreciate how well you ‘formed’ your reds. Very beautiful 🙂

  10. Jane Pfeiffer says:
    June 15, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Very pretty! I’m green challenged. Would you share some tips on greens.

  11. nsgoldberg says:
    June 15, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Beautiful!

  12. Bernadette says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    I get overwhelmed when trying to paint a garden. It’s hard for me to organize what I see into a pleasing design. Your painting is so impressive, fresh and uncomplicated. Did you begin with the poppies then move on to the greens? Love the splash of yellow. Beautiful work. Thank you for sharing.

  13. joanne ross says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Shari, I agree with the many comments above and especially with Bernadette on all points. I wonder if you ever post your failures occasionally. It might be helpful to see your first attempt as well as this totally lovely one.

  14. Linda Murray says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Quite lovely, Shari. I’m following on the heels of Bernadette. There is so much going on in a garden with all the flowers and foliage. How do you get all this down without “muddying” up the painting? I would have a big mess that all runs together. I do love the centers of your flowers. Thanks for any help! 😊

