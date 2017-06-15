Susanne’s garden

Painting reds is difficult for me. Last week I painted some poppies, but I started too dark (too much pure red on the brush) and then had nowhere too go. Literally painted myself into a corner. Today I had a chance to try again in Susanne’s garden where the poppies are still in bloom. This time I started with lighter washes and built up to the darkest reds, using a combination of Transparent Pyrrol Orange, Cadmium Red and Alizarin Crimson. The centres of the flowers work best when you paint them while the red is still wet, so I mixed some fresh Ultramarine Blue into the red and added it on quite thickly so it wouldn’t spread too much. Painted on Saunders Waterford CP, 22″ x 15″.