Town of Rockport

Painting the busy Rockport harbour is hard enough on a still day but today I was fighting the wind. My right hand held the brush and my left was on the painting, but that’s what makes plein air painting so thrilling. You never know when the whole easel will topple or the painting will fly into the water. There’s lots more painting to come this week but wanted to post the first one along with a link to the terrific website The Other Cape. I am honoured to have been interviewed by Patrick Mitchell about why I love to paint in Cape Ann. Very timely article Patrick! Thanks so much.