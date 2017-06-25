Warm and cool at Halibut Point

After a week of painting in Rockport, Mass., I’m starting to scan the paintings I did when I was there. This holiday I decided to work large — mostly half sheets of watercolour paper (15″ x 22″) — so scanning them all is a tedious process. Each painting takes eight scans before I can stitch the image together with the magic of Photoshop.

Halibut Point State Park is a place I visit almost every year. Apart from the gulls sunning themselves on the rocks, a pesky fly that tortured me for hours, and a few hikers strolling by, it is a totally serene place to spend a bit of time. I’ve painted the granite walls of the abandoned quarry many times, but this time I focussed on simplification of shapes and contrast of warm and cool tones in the rocks. If you squint your eyes when you look at the rocks from a distance, only the biggest masses stand out. That is what I try to capture. Think of each rock as a volume is space with sides that face the light and sides that are in shadow. The ones facing the light are often warmer looking and the ones in shadow are cooler. That is the pattern I try to set up. At the end I add some details in the closer rocks — finer lines and a bit of texture. Painted on Fabriano CP 200 lb paper, 15″ x 22″.