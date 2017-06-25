Warm and cool at Halibut Point

Posted: June 25, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |56 Comments

After a week of painting in Rockport, Mass., I’m starting to scan the paintings I did when I was there. This holiday I decided to work large — mostly half sheets of watercolour paper (15″ x 22″) — so scanning them all is a tedious process. Each painting takes eight scans before I can stitch the image together with the magic of Photoshop.

Halibut Point State Park is a place I visit almost every year. Apart from the gulls sunning themselves on the rocks, a pesky fly that tortured me for hours, and a few hikers strolling by, it is a totally serene place to spend a bit of time.  I’ve painted the granite walls of the abandoned quarry many times, but this time I focussed on simplification of shapes and contrast of warm and cool tones in the rocks. If you squint your eyes when you look at the rocks from a distance, only the biggest masses stand out. That is what I try to capture. Think of each rock as a volume is space with sides that face the light and sides that are in shadow. The ones facing the light are often warmer looking and the ones in shadow are cooler. That is the pattern I try to set up. At the end I add some details in the closer rocks — finer lines and a bit of texture. Painted on Fabriano CP 200 lb paper, 15″ x 22″.

HalibutPoint_2017

56 Comments on “Warm and cool at Halibut Point”

  1. Rene Wojcik says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Beautiful painting, Shari…but I don’t understand why you are scanning the image??? Just take a digital photo with your iPhone or iPad and download it as a JPEG. You can easily crop the photo. It only takes minutes.

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      June 26, 2017 at 8:56 am

      HI Rene,
      Thanks so much for writing.
      In answer to your comment, if I am travelling I do take a quick pic with my iPhone or iPad and that usually suffices. But for archival purposes, as well as for entering my paintings in shows, I need to have a more accurate image that reflects the colour well. I find that scanning is the best way to do this. If I take a photo, it requires a lot of colour correction in Photoshop whereas a scan is near perfect from the start. That’s my long explanation for why I spend all this time scanning.

      Shari

      Reply
  2. Doug Elliot says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    A fabulous painting.

    Reply
  3. Nancy Goldberg says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Wow..that is beautiful! One of my favorite places to visit! I need to take my sketchbook next time..;)

    Reply
  4. Cornelia Emery says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Oh it sounds so easy!

    Reply
  5. Alison says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Wow! Stunning Shari. I love the abstract quality. Wonderful composition and textures. This is a truly spectacular painting. I feel I could never tire of looking at it.

    Reply
  6. ksbeth says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    beautiful, shari )

    Reply
  7. TonyU says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Wow! And the trees are just perfect too. Hope you had a great week and looking forward to seeing more.

    Reply
  8. Soni McFarland says:
    June 25, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Thank you for the lessons in this gorgeous painting

    Besides simplifying your rocks, it’s going to be an enormous help next Plein Air

    Really appreciate this

    Reply
  9. in says:
    June 25, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    I can absolutely feel the cool waters in this piece. Great job!

    Reply
  10. Lin Frye says:
    June 25, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    LOVE this Shari! Did you mix your greys and if so — which colors did you use? LOVE how you use greys!

    Reply
  11. michelepianist says:
    June 25, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Wow! Love the water and the craggy cliff side. 😍

    Reply
  12. Marylin Smith says:
    June 25, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    GORGEOUS Shari…tfs

    Reply
  13. Chris Rusk says:
    June 25, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Gorgeous… love the way you paint!

    Reply
  14. simplykailin says:
    June 25, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    A really pretty painting!

    Reply
  15. janewright2017 says:
    June 25, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    I am drawn in by your colours and use of light…terrific.

    Reply
  16. Lee says:
    June 25, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Shari, this is lovely. I’m fascinated by rocks and am struggling with how to approach painting them. I always examine your works. What are your go -to grey/brown mixes?

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      June 26, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      HI Lee, My go-to mix is Burnt Sienna and Ultramarine but this time I also used Cobalt Blue because it’s more opaque than Ultramarine. I also used a little Alizarin Crimson to get a more purplish hue in the rocks. Hope all is well with you!

      Reply
  17. andre savard. says:
    June 25, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Very good advice about focusing on the large mass first. Excellent.

    Reply
  18. rosjenke says:
    June 25, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    I didn’t think it possible but you just keep getting better. This is superb. Thanks for going to the trouble of scanning. I’m lazy, it’s just an iPad photo for me.

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      June 26, 2017 at 2:46 pm

      Thanks Ros. I scan because I want more colour accuracy. I thought this one might be good to enter in exhibitions and for that I need better colour. If I take a photo there is too much colour correction to do. Scanning is more accurate.

      Reply
  19. Mary Duncan says:
    June 25, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Shari wish you would teach us how to do plain sire in the way that you do !!

    Reply
  20. Mary Duncan says:
    June 25, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Sorry about the typo 🤔

    Reply
  21. Linda Murray says:
    June 25, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Beautiful, Shari. A sense of solitude.

    Reply
  22. Jane Reeder says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:59 am

    That is wonderful! I just tried doing reflections without much success. Yours are so believable.

    Reply
  23. CRayArtMusic says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Wow

    Reply
  24. Roger Nield MBE says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:26 am

    great work – with your permission I’ll reblog this.

    Reply
  25. Carmen Renaud says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Absolutely stunning piece.
    Carmen

    Reply
  26. Connie Renaud says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Stunning. I love it.

    Reply
  27. johnahancock says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Great use of flat and near flat value passages to define the volume/form in light (esp. for the rocky outcrop at center/middle of the image). This makes a really nice contrast with the similarly painted but less volumetric rendering of areas of the further shoreline and deeper background.
    Handsome painting.

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      June 26, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      Thanks John. The rocky outcrop in the middle of the image is the whitest part of all the rocks so it makes an obvious focus for the painting. I appreciate your comments!

      Reply
  28. John says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Really beautiful painting Shari!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s