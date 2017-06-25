Warm and cool at Halibut Point

Warm and cool at Halibut PointPosted: June 25, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 56 Comments
After a week of painting in Rockport, Mass., I’m starting to scan the paintings I did when I was there. This holiday I decided to work large — mostly half sheets of watercolour paper (15″ x 22″) — so scanning them all is a tedious process. Each painting takes eight scans before I can stitch the image together with the magic of Photoshop.
Halibut Point State Park is a place I visit almost every year. Apart from the gulls sunning themselves on the rocks, a pesky fly that tortured me for hours, and a few hikers strolling by, it is a totally serene place to spend a bit of time. I’ve painted the granite walls of the abandoned quarry many times, but this time I focussed on simplification of shapes and contrast of warm and cool tones in the rocks. If you squint your eyes when you look at the rocks from a distance, only the biggest masses stand out. That is what I try to capture. Think of each rock as a volume is space with sides that face the light and sides that are in shadow. The ones facing the light are often warmer looking and the ones in shadow are cooler. That is the pattern I try to set up. At the end I add some details in the closer rocks — finer lines and a bit of texture. Painted on Fabriano CP 200 lb paper, 15″ x 22″.
Beautiful painting, Shari…but I don’t understand why you are scanning the image??? Just take a digital photo with your iPhone or iPad and download it as a JPEG. You can easily crop the photo. It only takes minutes.
In answer to your comment, if I am travelling I do take a quick pic with my iPhone or iPad and that usually suffices. But for archival purposes, as well as for entering my paintings in shows, I need to have a more accurate image that reflects the colour well. I find that scanning is the best way to do this. If I take a photo, it requires a lot of colour correction in Photoshop whereas a scan is near perfect from the start. That’s my long explanation for why I spend all this time scanning.
LOVE this Shari! Did you mix your greys and if so — which colors did you use? LOVE how you use greys!
Hi Lin. I did mix my greys. There are so many colours in this but the main blue/grey on the shadow part of the rocks has a lot of Cobalt Blue in it.
Shari, this is lovely. I’m fascinated by rocks and am struggling with how to approach painting them. I always examine your works. What are your go -to grey/brown mixes?
HI Lee, My go-to mix is Burnt Sienna and Ultramarine but this time I also used Cobalt Blue because it’s more opaque than Ultramarine. I also used a little Alizarin Crimson to get a more purplish hue in the rocks. Hope all is well with you!
I didn’t think it possible but you just keep getting better. This is superb. Thanks for going to the trouble of scanning. I’m lazy, it’s just an iPad photo for me.
Thanks Ros. I scan because I want more colour accuracy. I thought this one might be good to enter in exhibitions and for that I need better colour. If I take a photo there is too much colour correction to do. Scanning is more accurate.
Great use of flat and near flat value passages to define the volume/form in light (esp. for the rocky outcrop at center/middle of the image). This makes a really nice contrast with the similarly painted but less volumetric rendering of areas of the further shoreline and deeper background.
Handsome painting.
Thanks John. The rocky outcrop in the middle of the image is the whitest part of all the rocks so it makes an obvious focus for the painting. I appreciate your comments!
