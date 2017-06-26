Mary Marjorie, from both sides

The views around the Rockport harbour are endlessly fascinating for me. What makes the scene so unique is that the harbour is walled in on all four sides, except for a small passage at one end where the boats go in and out. That means that it can be painted from all sides as well. I had hoped to paint all four views this week but ran out of time. I’ve already posted my first painting of the harbour, with the fishing boats and the parking lot in the distance, but added the scanned version here because it features the lobster boat Mary Marjorie in the back, on the left. Much to my frustration, this boat went out to sea before I had a chance to paint it, although my drawing of it was fairly detailed. Colour was added from memory, which is not that hard to do with a white boat and bright orange buoys.

I had a second opportunity to paint the Mary Marjorie a few days later from the other side of the harbour. This time it stayed in the same spot while I painted, allowing me to add in all the details on the dock and on the boat itself. It’s always difficult to know when to stop without overworking a painting. I couldn’t step back to evaluate the painting from a distance because my easel was wedged between the edge of the dock and a parked truck, but near the end of my painting time another painter walked by (there are so many painters in Cape Ann!) and we chatted for a while. She took a look and told me I was done — she was pretty sure that if I continued to paint, I would overwork the painting. That was good advice. When I got home I realized that it was pretty much finished, except for a few strokes here and there to tie things together. Much appreciated, Nellie! Both versions of the harbour are 22″ x 15″.