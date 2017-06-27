Rockport repetition

Rockport repetitionPosted: June 27, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
Part of what I love about my stay in Rockport is that right from my door I have subjects to sketch. I watch the tide come in and out of the harbour, I have a great view of the whole town and of course there’s a pile of lobster traps just waiting to be painted.
When I see opportunities for repeating objects in a sketch, I leap at the chance to include them. The three layers of wall, traps and town illustrate perfectly what I mean. For this sketch, I did no preliminary pencil drawing. The shapes are simple enough to go straight to brush. I started with the yellow traps, varying the shapes and colours as I went along by adding a little green and a bit of red as I painted from left to right. That colourful mass is sandwiched between two more neutral grey shapes — the silhouette of the town and the slightly darker stone wall in the foreground. When the first big shapes are dry I add the details with a finer brush — the lines that define the stones, the holes in the traps and a few details on the houses. Sketched on Fluid 100 CP paper.
Shari….thank you so much for sharing your process. It is really informative and helpful. Beautiful sketch !
Love your “easy” style. Appreciate you give details of how you did your painting. Helpful for a beginner…….
Love it! So beautiful.
Thanks for story, the telling of how this painting came to be. How it was painted allows us to understand better the beauty of your work in word and paint.