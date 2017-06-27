Rockport repetition

Part of what I love about my stay in Rockport is that right from my door I have subjects to sketch. I watch the tide come in and out of the harbour, I have a great view of the whole town and of course there’s a pile of lobster traps just waiting to be painted.

When I see opportunities for repeating objects in a sketch, I leap at the chance to include them. The three layers of wall, traps and town illustrate perfectly what I mean. For this sketch, I did no preliminary pencil drawing. The shapes are simple enough to go straight to brush. I started with the yellow traps, varying the shapes and colours as I went along by adding a little green and a bit of red as I painted from left to right. That colourful mass is sandwiched between two more neutral grey shapes — the silhouette of the town and the slightly darker stone wall in the foreground. When the first big shapes are dry I add the details with a finer brush — the lines that define the stones, the holes in the traps and a few details on the houses. Sketched on Fluid 100 CP paper.