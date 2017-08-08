Dots and dashes

Posted: August 8, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |8 Comments

I still have lots of Chicago sketches to post but thought I’d interrupt that broadcast to post my sketch from this morning. Due to flooding around Montreal this spring, sailing season had a rough start with boats going in the water many weeks later than usual. I never made it out to sketch in my usual spots before leaving on my trip to the West Coast, so I have a little catching up to do.

There is a particular vantage point in a park that gives me a clear view of hulls, masts and sail covers at the boat club. No boat can be seen in its entirety, but as a group the sailboats create a fascinating pattern. Before painting this, I start with a pencil drawing of the boat shapes, but most of the work is done with a brush — dots and dashes of flags, ropes, masts and rudders. It’s a complex view but a fairly simple subject to render if you treat it with repeating shapes.

Masts

8 Comments on “Dots and dashes”

  1. TonyU says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Beautiful scene, beautifully captured. Glad to hear it was plain sailing for you. (Sorry!)

    Reply
  2. Jean says:
    August 8, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    This very attractive scene brings back good memories of when I lived near Lac St Louis.

    Reply
  3. TonyU says:
    August 8, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    The boats are lovely but for me the yellow in the sky creates the mood so well. I know you have Naples yellow in your palette … but it looks too transparent for that?

    Reply
  4. Terri VanEerden says:
    August 8, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I love this!!! Thank you for sharing!

    Reply
  5. Bernadette Russ says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    So nice, so summer!

    Sent from my iPad

    >

    Reply
  6. in says:
    August 8, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Blue beauties!

    Reply
  7. Joan Tavolott says:
    August 9, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    I love how you are able to filter the subject down to it’s essence. This is lovely!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s