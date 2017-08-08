Dots and dashes

I still have lots of Chicago sketches to post but thought I’d interrupt that broadcast to post my sketch from this morning. Due to flooding around Montreal this spring, sailing season had a rough start with boats going in the water many weeks later than usual. I never made it out to sketch in my usual spots before leaving on my trip to the West Coast, so I have a little catching up to do.

There is a particular vantage point in a park that gives me a clear view of hulls, masts and sail covers at the boat club. No boat can be seen in its entirety, but as a group the sailboats create a fascinating pattern. Before painting this, I start with a pencil drawing of the boat shapes, but most of the work is done with a brush — dots and dashes of flags, ropes, masts and rudders. It’s a complex view but a fairly simple subject to render if you treat it with repeating shapes.