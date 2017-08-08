Dots and dashesPosted: August 8, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
I still have lots of Chicago sketches to post but thought I’d interrupt that broadcast to post my sketch from this morning. Due to flooding around Montreal this spring, sailing season had a rough start with boats going in the water many weeks later than usual. I never made it out to sketch in my usual spots before leaving on my trip to the West Coast, so I have a little catching up to do.
There is a particular vantage point in a park that gives me a clear view of hulls, masts and sail covers at the boat club. No boat can be seen in its entirety, but as a group the sailboats create a fascinating pattern. Before painting this, I start with a pencil drawing of the boat shapes, but most of the work is done with a brush — dots and dashes of flags, ropes, masts and rudders. It’s a complex view but a fairly simple subject to render if you treat it with repeating shapes.
Beautiful scene, beautifully captured. Glad to hear it was plain sailing for you. (Sorry!)
You couldn’t resist, could you?? Thanks Tony!
This very attractive scene brings back good memories of when I lived near Lac St Louis.
The boats are lovely but for me the yellow in the sky creates the mood so well. I know you have Naples yellow in your palette … but it looks too transparent for that?
I love this!!! Thank you for sharing!
So nice, so summer!
Blue beauties!
I love how you are able to filter the subject down to it’s essence. This is lovely!!