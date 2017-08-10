Speed painting in Chicago

If you didn’t make it to the Urban Sketchers Symposium in Chicago this year, you can see some of what you missed on the USk YouTube channel. Among the many videos from this year’s event, you’ll find one of me trying to speed paint (in 30 minutes!) my way through this demo of a little park kiosk in Grant Park. In the demo I use a triad of primary colours (Winsor Yellow, Permanent Alizarin Crimson and Ultramarine Blue) to illustrate how using a limited palette can create unity in your sketches. Thanks to instructor and amazing sketcher Mike Daikubara for filming this, and to all the participants who had the patience to watch my thirty minutes turn into an hour! I’m glad there were no activities on the symposium schedule after this.ParkKiosk

  1. Bernadette says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    With dabbled washes of light and dark you showed sunlight reflecting through it all. I am so impressed..I hope my eyes can remember the strokes to duplicate in my own attempts at sunlight through trees.

  2. Joan Tavolott says:
    August 10, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Love the light and shadow patterns in this. I’ll have to go over and watch the video. Thanks for sharing!

  3. Villoo says:
    August 11, 2017 at 3:58 am

    So beautiful! Love the way you make it seem simple! Would you say good drawing first and foremost is fundamental for beginners like me? Also having read Suhita’s account of your workshop Trees in the City dare I be cheeky and request a copy of your handout?

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      August 11, 2017 at 9:38 am

      Hi Villoo, I would say that good drawing is absolutely fundamental. I try to draw every day, even if I don’t have time to paint. I sent my handout to Urban Sketchers for distribution. I will post on my blog as soon as they become available. Thanks for asking!

