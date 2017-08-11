Patient Alice

Patient AlicePosted: August 11, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
Alice is very patient while I experiment with art materials from the gift bags that participants and instructors received at the USk symposium in Chicago. I never try these things out at the event — no time for experimentation on site. But when I get home, it’s so much fun to play.
Today, while Alice waited, I found a tiny sample pad of Hahnemühle Bamboo mixed media paper along with a big fat 9B water-soluble graphite stick from Lyra. A wonderful duo, as it turns out. The paper is creamy, slightly textured and perfect for quick drawings. It takes a light wash well too. And with the sharpened Lyra graphite stick you can make thin marks to obtain soft grey washes, or very thick lines that release into the deep black washes. Definitely a combo I will use again.
I am sure that she is just very content to have you at home. The best reason of all for Alice to be patient and relaxed.
Ineke, you understand dogs. What you say about her is so true. I was away a lot this summer… She is very happy to be at my side again.
Excellent drawings. I see you also draw Alice while sleeping. Is there any other way? I’m not good at catching dogs in motion.
Thank you for these. My grand-dog died in April. I always look forward to drawings of Alice.
Lovely dog, Lovely pictures, Shari, I’m fond of drawing my cats when they sleep too! 🙂
Alice is so sweet! And you make any medium look great! But now you’ve inspired me to dig that Lyra 9B out of my bag. I had fun with the Stillman & Birn toned paper samples and the General’s pastel chalk pencils while I was still in Chicago. I like the toned paper a lot and will be buying some of those new Nova books.
– Tina
Alice knows how to hold a pose. These are great!