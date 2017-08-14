Birches by the lake

Birches by the lakePosted: August 14, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 11 Comments
I tried out some Strathmore Gemini watercolour paper on the weekend, just to see what it’s like to paint on something other than Arches or Fabriano. When I do paper tests like this, I try to pick a subject that’s not too complex (no street scenes, no architecture) so that I can focus instead on how the paint reacts on the paper. I really enjoyed the experience of working on the Gemini. It’s creamy white, nicely textured for Cold Press paper (140 lb), and softer than Arches. The most important thing for me is colour vibrancy — are the colours just as bright when dry as when wet? Of course all watercolours dry a little bit lighter but if the paper soaks up the chroma and the painting looks faded, then the paper fails the test for me. After this quick test, I can say that Gemini was really easy to work on, both with a light pencil drawing and then with a brush. Definitely a paper I will be trying again.
Shari, I’m curious; how do you rate Arches verses Fabriano for color vibrancy?
HI Holly. Both are excellent for colour vibrancy. The paper I always seem to have problems with is Canson. They have a new paper called Heritage that just sucks up all the colour, as does their Moulin du Roy. But both Arches and Fabriano are excellent. Fabriano is a bit softer so I often use it for painting flowers.
Hello Shari, I attended a watercolor workshop recently with Tom Lynch, as part of the 21st Annual Art Event in Burlington Vermont. He now works on Gemini paper and he is very found of it. He demonstrated to us how very easy it is to make correction on this paper. If ever we meet in an outing of Montreal USK, I will gladly talk to you about this. Your birches are absolutely gorgeous. Diane