Trees and the City: an Ottawa workshop

I had a wonderful experience teaching at the Urban Sketchers symposium in Chicago, so it makes me happy to announce that I will be repeating my workshop at a location not too far from home — in Ottawa, Ontario, on September 30, 2017. I don’t usually hold workshops during my college teaching semester, but I said yes to this request from the Ottawa Urban Sketchers since this is a half-day event in a city close to Montreal.

The format of the workshop will be the same as all the symposium workshops — three hours of instruction and sketching together. We’ll focus on capturing trees in an urban environment. If you are interested in joining me, details about the workshop format, supplies and registration are on the Urban Sketchers Workshop page.

I’m usually too busy during my workshops to take photos but I did manage to capture a few pics of participants and their sketches from the symposium in Chicago.