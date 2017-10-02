School zone

After a beautiful autumn weekend, it’s back to school for me. I sketched on the way to class today, on a side street near the campus. I would have liked to add a few more details to this but time did not permit. It’s almost mid-term and my students are working hard on projects and preparing for quizzes in my classes.

I spent Saturday in Ottawa doing a repeat teaching session of my Chicago workshop “Trees and the City”. It was a perfect day for sketching —  a little cool in the morning but bright and sunny all day. As always when I teach, I never take enough photos but fortunately Cindi Foreman from the Ottawa Urban Sketchers took tons of great photos and wrote a blog post of the event. Thanks again Cindi for all your help making this happen, and to Winsor & Newton for the sponsorship!

SchoolDistrict

