The village

The villagePosted: October 17, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
On my way home from school today I stopped in Pointe Claire Village. It took me a few stops to find the right place to sketch but I settled on a view of the town that I have painted often, in all seasons. The varying heights and shapes of the buildings attract me, along with the colourful signage, awnings and flags. Today I worked a little more loosely than usual, letting the wet puddles of wash flow and combine. Instead of being too precise about architecture, I let the shapes of colour and value lead me towards an impression of what was in front of me. It’s quite a fun way to work. Sketched in a Handbook Journal, 8″ x 8″.
I’m loving the loose! yet the structure of perspective totally strong with the electrical lines. : )
Always enjoy your sketches. You seem to enjoy locations with a lot of electrical wiring. Have your Craftsy class and really enjoy the content.
Thanks Kirk. I love painting all the electrical wiring. I find that it adds rhythm to the sketches. A little music is always good, right?
I’m curious how long this lovely loose gem took from start to finish ? Approximately ?
It’s great as always but does have that “quicker” look – lack of a better word because your work is always fresh
I find myself in an overworked habit lately
Glad you’re squeezing in precious painting & drawing time
Very nice-refreshing! And the composition and square format work so well together.
Love the signage and splashes of colors associated with signs that call our attention to them. It’s so refreshing to see your work once again. We had a major power outage and have gone without internet for about 2 weeks. Thanks for sharing.
Great work. I love the detail in your work.
The details you place into your art are fantastic. I am such a fan of your work👏😃
This is just what I love about your work-city scenes. And this is what I love to paint. This one is so perfect–the shapes, colors, and, of course, the wires. I have no idea why these scenes have always appealed to me. I used to paint scenes of downtown Philadelphia but we no longer live that close to a big city. thanks for this one.