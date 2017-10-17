The village

Posted: October 17, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |9 Comments

On my way home from school today I stopped in Pointe Claire Village. It took me a few stops to find the right place to sketch but I settled on a view of the town that I have painted often, in all seasons. The varying heights and shapes of the buildings attract me, along with the colourful signage, awnings and flags. Today I worked a little more loosely than usual, letting the wet puddles of wash flow and combine. Instead of being too precise about architecture, I let the shapes of colour and value lead me towards an impression of what was in front of me. It’s quite a fun way to work. Sketched in a Handbook Journal, 8″ x 8″. Village053.jpg

9 Comments on “The village”

  1. Tylara says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    I’m loving the loose! yet the structure of perspective totally strong with the electrical lines. : )

    Reply
  2. Kirk says:
    October 17, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Always enjoy your sketches. You seem to enjoy locations with a lot of electrical wiring. Have your Craftsy class and really enjoy the content.

    Reply
  3. Soni McFarland says:
    October 17, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    I’m curious how long this lovely loose gem took from start to finish ? Approximately ?

    It’s great as always but does have that “quicker” look – lack of a better word because your work is always fresh

    I find myself in an overworked habit lately

    Glad you’re squeezing in precious painting & drawing time

    Reply
  4. a magic moment with holly says:
    October 17, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Very nice-refreshing! And the composition and square format work so well together.

    Reply
  5. Bernadette says:
    October 17, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Love the signage and splashes of colors associated with signs that call our attention to them. It’s so refreshing to see your work once again. We had a major power outage and have gone without internet for about 2 weeks. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  6. Megan Horton says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Great work. I love the detail in your work.
    -MegN Horton

    Reply
  7. grannygeeblog says:
    October 18, 2017 at 3:20 am

    The details you place into your art are fantastic. I am such a fan of your work👏😃

    Reply
  8. Judy Sopher says:
    October 18, 2017 at 5:43 am

    This is just what I love about your work-city scenes. And this is what I love to paint. This one is so perfect–the shapes, colors, and, of course, the wires. I have no idea why these scenes have always appealed to me. I used to paint scenes of downtown Philadelphia but we no longer live that close to a big city. thanks for this one.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s