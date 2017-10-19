Interruption temporaire

Posted: October 19, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

The hang tag left on my door says that the main sewers on my street will be rehabilitated from 8 am until 9 pm today. Odours resulting from the resin used to line the sewer may be noticeable during the work. Special instructions include this: Do not use showers, bath tubs, sinks, dishwashers or laundry washers, and keep toilet flushing to a minimum. I guess there’s nothing left to do but draw the activity on the street.

InterruptionTemporaire

6 Comments on “Interruption temporaire”

  1. a magic moment with holly says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    fabulous response and drawing as well

    Reply
  2. Monique says:
    October 19, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    You do it sooo well!!

    Reply
  3. North Liza Lane says:
    October 19, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    such fluid, melodic lines, and then the pop of the orange. Just lovely

    Reply
  4. Bernadette says:
    October 19, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    What an optimist you are! Great idea to use the workers as models. You make me smile.

    Reply
  5. Fernanda Fernandes says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Hello Shari. I follow your sketches…Come to Lisbon and you will have a lot of wonderful sites to sketch 🙂

    Reply
  6. Chris Rusk says:
    October 19, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    That is a really nice sketch. If I were the City, I would want to purchase it for a brochure or newsletter.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s