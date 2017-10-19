Interruption temporaire

Interruption temporairePosted: October 19, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
The hang tag left on my door says that the main sewers on my street will be rehabilitated from 8 am until 9 pm today. Odours resulting from the resin used to line the sewer may be noticeable during the work. Special instructions include this: Do not use showers, bath tubs, sinks, dishwashers or laundry washers, and keep toilet flushing to a minimum. I guess there’s nothing left to do but draw the activity on the street.
fabulous response and drawing as well
You do it sooo well!!
such fluid, melodic lines, and then the pop of the orange. Just lovely
What an optimist you are! Great idea to use the workers as models. You make me smile.
Hello Shari. I follow your sketches…Come to Lisbon and you will have a lot of wonderful sites to sketch 🙂
That is a really nice sketch. If I were the City, I would want to purchase it for a brochure or newsletter.