Posted: October 20, 2017

The big yellow crane has arrived at the Pointe Claire Yacht club, and that means the sailboats come out of the water for the season tomorrow. I thought I’d spend an hour or so drawing them before they disappear. It’s a warm and fairly calm day, and as I painted I witnessed one boat after another go out for one last perfect sail on the lake. Can’t say I blame them. Sketched in a Handbook Journal, 8″ x 8″.

LastDay

4 Comments on “Last day”

  1. karim waked says:
    October 20, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    J E S U S ! ! !

    XX

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

    Reply
  2. hulahoopchickencoop says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Wow good story

    Heather Lilley

    >

    Reply
  3. sue says:
    October 20, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Your paintings always make me smile.

    Reply
  4. a magic moment with holly says:
    October 20, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    yes, your paintings are a joy.
    i am curious what blues did you use for this painting?

    Reply

