Sonic

Cold weather sketching can be challenging when you are dependent on the perfect parking place and a good view from the car window. I often drive around and around, looking for the perfect spot, with no success. I settle for an obstructed view and paint whatever I can see in front of me, just to get in a little drawing practice. These strange angles sometimes make for a more interesting composition, and the bits of signage add colour to the scene during a very grey time of year. Sketched in a Handbook Journal, 9″ x 12″.