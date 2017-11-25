Inside and outside: more experiments on toned paper

Inside and outside: more experiments on toned paperPosted: November 25, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
I spent a bit of time this week experimenting some more with a tiny Stillman & Birn Nova series toned paper sketchbook. Since I haven’t worked much on this type of paper, it’s been a lot of fun to try different materials on the tan surface.
On my way home from work one day I stopped in Lachine and did a little street scene on 6th Avenue. The light was great that day, and even though the sketch is a bit messy because I drew with charcoal instead of pencil, this will hopefully be the sketch for a larger painting.
The next day I had a few minutes before leaving for school so I did a quick sketch of some bananas on the kitchen counter. This time I tried mixing some white paint into the yellow watercolour to get a more opaque effect, something like gouache.
Today I drew at a café, and added white watercolour, white chalk and a bit of transparent watercolour to my ink drawing. This paper works really well when you can add lots of little darks and lights and use the tan paper as your middle tone. So far this is the technique I like the best.
Well! You are certainly having fun! Very enjoyable to see, too.
Thanks so much N!
Love these. Do you mind saying what kind of tan paper you’re using?
HI Susan, The paper I am using is Stillman & Birn Nova Series. It comes in tan, grey and black. Here’s the link to their site: https://www.stillmanandbirn.com/nova.html
Like the sense of transparency in the wine bottles and wine glasses! As usual I like the street scene too!
It’s fun to try some new stuff, isn’t it, Shari! Especially when the results are so enjoyable! 🙂
Great to see your experiments on the toned paper. I like the last one the best. The toned paper really works nicely as a middle ground. The white check has a nice effect for the highlights.
I like the third one so much that I keep staring at it. The technique is so fitting. The whites just pop out at you. I don’t know why you think the first is “messy”. It is a great picture.
I am trying a toned paper for the first time . It certainly is different.
I love all 3 sketches today. The brown paper sets off the subject. I like how realistic the wine bottles look. Look forward to your sketches.
The third one is my favourite too.
Not related (but related):
I recently cleaned and reframed some gouache city scenes & landscapes for a friend. I was surprised to find that many of the works had been painted on middle-toned pastel paper – grays, tans beiges and rich cream colours. (Your bananas and experiments using the toned papers reminded me of them.)
Fun to try different papers for you I am certain!Lovely!
Wow!!! 3 1/2 by 5 1/2 inches? The details are just right, love the bananas best, and the sky in the first is yummy. I like that I only see BAR on the sign; keeps me guessing. Now the top one makes me wonder. Are you sitting high or low, is the vehicle on a bit of a slope, are you nearer or not to the curb? Are you tromping my oeil? 😄 Have I seen a sketch from you previously, at this spot? Maybe keep me guessing on all of these. I am enjoying all the possibilities!
Did you (instinctively or not) change your paint tones and values? I love how the chalk and whites pop!