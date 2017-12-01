Studio corner

Posted: December 1, 2017

I’ve spent some time these past few months making my studio a better place to paint — adding lighting, clearing out junk, etc. There’s still a bit more to be done but yesterday I spotted this big old chair on the other side of the room and I had an idea. I dragged and pushed and dragged some more until I got it into the perfect spot in the corner right next to all my favourite art books. When school finishes next week I hope to be spending some time there, catching up on reading. Sketched in a Saunders Waterford FatPad, 140 lb Rough, 28 x 38 cm.

14 Comments on “Studio corner”

  1. Sue McKee says:
    December 1, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    What an inspiring watercolour. Such a great subject. I’ve just bought your Mostly Montreal book and love it and today I received both of your instructional videos. My be-lated birthday presents to myself. I turned 70 in September. By the time I’m 100 – I’ll have learned something about watercolour – let’s hope so. Sue

    Reply
    • Judy Sopher says:
      December 2, 2017 at 3:46 am

      I’m 78 and getting back into watercolor due to Shari’s classes. It is a hard media for me. But by the time I’m 100—same hope.

      Reply
  2. Bernadette says:
    December 1, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Great sketch, only a footstool would make it better…..for me! Hope you are able keep your appointment to spend time there during your winter break. The room looks inviting.

    Reply
  3. geoff says:
    December 1, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Not if your dog gets there first.

    Reply
  4. sherylmcdougald says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    WOW, just perfect!!! – with a side table for your glass of red wine… and I’m with the footstool idea too 🙂 You are always inspiring, Shari – immediately I want to sketch my studio! Thanks!

    Reply
  5. -N- says:
    December 1, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Perfect! As mentioned, you need a footstool, but I would add a good reading lamp, and a table for your wine or whisky . . .

    Reply
  6. joantav says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Looks like the perfect nook to sit and read. Nicely done! I hope you get to enjoy it.

    Reply
  7. Donna says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    A perfect place…enjoy!!!

    Reply
  8. lise says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Oh! very great Shari … it is looking like a photo !

    Reply
  9. gaelle1947 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Oh how inviting! And I agree with one of the readers, I’m sure Alice will be claiming that warm and cozy spot!!

    Reply
  10. Alison says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    How evocative. I love the shadow of the chair and the tone on the wall. Great painting.

    Reply
  11. Kirk says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Enjoy your new space!

    Reply
  12. Judy Sopher says:
    December 2, 2017 at 3:49 am

    What a lovely painting. I’m not the only one to use the word”inviting”. Will you ever retire from teaching-at a school that is? Never from here, I hope.

    Reply
  13. SusanA says:
    December 2, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    I agree with the others–an inviting sketch; a table, a lamp, a footstool, maybe an old quilt, and Alice…the perfect reading corner! I’d love to take a look through all your favorite art books!

    Reply

