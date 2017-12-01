Studio corner

Studio cornerPosted: December 1, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
I’ve spent some time these past few months making my studio a better place to paint — adding lighting, clearing out junk, etc. There’s still a bit more to be done but yesterday I spotted this big old chair on the other side of the room and I had an idea. I dragged and pushed and dragged some more until I got it into the perfect spot in the corner right next to all my favourite art books. When school finishes next week I hope to be spending some time there, catching up on reading. Sketched in a Saunders Waterford FatPad, 140 lb Rough, 28 x 38 cm.
What an inspiring watercolour. Such a great subject. I’ve just bought your Mostly Montreal book and love it and today I received both of your instructional videos. My be-lated birthday presents to myself. I turned 70 in September. By the time I’m 100 – I’ll have learned something about watercolour – let’s hope so. Sue
I’m 78 and getting back into watercolor due to Shari’s classes. It is a hard media for me. But by the time I’m 100—same hope.
Great sketch, only a footstool would make it better…..for me! Hope you are able keep your appointment to spend time there during your winter break. The room looks inviting.
Not if your dog gets there first.
WOW, just perfect!!! – with a side table for your glass of red wine… and I’m with the footstool idea too 🙂 You are always inspiring, Shari – immediately I want to sketch my studio! Thanks!
Perfect! As mentioned, you need a footstool, but I would add a good reading lamp, and a table for your wine or whisky . . .
Looks like the perfect nook to sit and read. Nicely done! I hope you get to enjoy it.
A perfect place…enjoy!!!
Oh! very great Shari … it is looking like a photo !
Oh how inviting! And I agree with one of the readers, I’m sure Alice will be claiming that warm and cozy spot!!
How evocative. I love the shadow of the chair and the tone on the wall. Great painting.
Enjoy your new space!
What a lovely painting. I’m not the only one to use the word”inviting”. Will you ever retire from teaching-at a school that is? Never from here, I hope.
I agree with the others–an inviting sketch; a table, a lamp, a footstool, maybe an old quilt, and Alice…the perfect reading corner! I’d love to take a look through all your favorite art books!