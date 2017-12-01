Studio corner

I’ve spent some time these past few months making my studio a better place to paint — adding lighting, clearing out junk, etc. There’s still a bit more to be done but yesterday I spotted this big old chair on the other side of the room and I had an idea. I dragged and pushed and dragged some more until I got it into the perfect spot in the corner right next to all my favourite art books. When school finishes next week I hope to be spending some time there, catching up on reading. Sketched in a Saunders Waterford FatPad, 140 lb Rough, 28 x 38 cm.