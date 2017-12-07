The mind wanders

Ahhhh… Can you hear my sigh of relief that classes are done for this semester? It seems to me that the exhale is so loud it can be heard from very far away. But with classes over it means that the worst is yet to come — the piles of grading that have to be looked at before final marks are turned in.

I took a day off today to let my mind wander, sit in my studio corner, and think about scenes I want to paint. I’ve now added a few things to the room thanks to great ideas from blog readers — an old lamp, as well as a side table to rest my teacup on. A footstool will come in time. From that comfortable spot I drew Alice after her walk. Nothing too strenuous for Day One of my (almost) holiday.