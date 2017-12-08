Gouache experiment on toned paper

Gouache experiment on toned paperPosted: December 8, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
I’ve been having so much fun using a Stillman & Birn toned sketchbook these past few weeks that I decided to take it one step further by painting in gouache. But gouache is hard to find. The first store I went to had none, and the second place had a few tubes in a sale bin. I guess it’s not very popular, at least in my neck of the woods.
Back at home I placed a few things on my studio table — two of my favourite pieces of pottery (the one on the left recently made by a friend of mine) and a natural sponge that I use for painting (in case you can’t tell what the blob on the right is).
I drew first in pencil and then painted, using a limited palette of White, Lamp Black, Cadmium red, Ultramarine Blue and Cadmium Yellow. I’ve never painted with gouache before but here are a few things I learned:
1. You need to mix up enough paint if you are going to paint a large area. Notice what happened in the background when I ran out of paint on the right side.
2. Gouache dries fast! You need to paint quickly.
3. It’s hard to duplicate a colour if you need to add more to an area (again, look at that background.
4. You can correct mistakes quite easily by painting over areas.
Here are a few things I like about gouache (and some of these are why I like oil as well):
1. The flatness of the colour
2. The subtleties of the colour
3. Working from dark to light
4. Adding white
5. The fast drying time.
I will certainly be trying this again. Especially since I cleaned out the sale bin at the store.
Coincidental you’re doing this – I decided a few weeks ago to start using some cobwebbed studio toys > oil pastels, gouache, cre-pas, crayons etc – I’m combining them experimentally with WC so I Googled best Gouache reviews FYI & majority liked H Graham brand which has a beginner set ; My gouache is a cheap sale bin brand I will get into after I get through current fun with Oil pastels & WC ; Took a gouache course many years ago & do recall it’s best to use synthetic brushes
But you’ve whetted my gouache curiosity now !!! Thanks
I swear, you could paint garbage & make it look great – oh, wait, you’ve done that too 😆😏🖌
Love the composition, colours & forms☺️
Intersting to get your take on gouache. I have some but have never tried it. Hope it’s not all dried up…
This is such a coincidence as I have recently started to use gouache again. I say again as I used to dabble in it and fortunately many of the tubes were still useful. I have to also thank Rosjenke for getting me interested in this again.
Shari, you could paint well in any media. For a first or any gouache painting, it is lovely. In spite of or due to years of working in oil, I cannot tolerate the feel of it and the mess of it. Gouache is cleaner and water based which I love. It does dry fast and oil doesn’t ,but that also leads to some messy oil work.
So-thanks again for this encouragement.
What a beautiful, direct study! I really like the boldness of color and the density of the objects. Being able to add highlights on darker colors really makes them pop. I had a similar response to your oil paintings. Very strong!
I’ll second (or third) the joys of using gouache. It’s very easy to work with, extremely forgiving when compared with transparent paint. I don’t know why it’s not more popular. Not all brands of gouache are equal, though. Some are chalkier and crack after it’s dry, both in the palette and on the paper, depending on how thick you apply it. You have to keep misting the palette while you’re working it to keep it moist. My favorite brands for being super pigmented and handling nicely are M. Graham and Schmincke. I don’t know much about the others but Holbein, WN and Daler Rowney are also popular. The other fun thing about gouache is you can paint on a lot of different types of surfaces, including toned paper, to get many different effects. You don’t need 100% rag paper for it to look good. I like the velvety look it gives, and of course, being able to easily correct a mistake is heavenly. 🙂
Keep going!!! Can’t wait to see more.
Nice effect on toned paper. I have a set of Van Gogh Gouache which I often use but not on toned paper. Must try it. James Gurney works with gouache with marvelous effects…. Worth watching his work on YouTube.