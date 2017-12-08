Gouache experiment on toned paper

I’ve been having so much fun using a Stillman & Birn toned sketchbook these past few weeks that I decided to take it one step further by painting in gouache. But gouache is hard to find. The first store I went to had none, and the second place had a few tubes in a sale bin. I guess it’s not very popular, at least in my neck of the woods.

Back at home I placed a few things on my studio table — two of my favourite pieces of pottery (the one on the left recently made by a friend of mine) and a natural sponge that I use for painting (in case you can’t tell what the blob on the right is).

I drew first in pencil and then painted, using a limited palette of White, Lamp Black, Cadmium red, Ultramarine Blue and Cadmium Yellow. I’ve never painted with gouache before but here are a few things I learned:

1. You need to mix up enough paint if you are going to paint a large area. Notice what happened in the background when I ran out of paint on the right side.

2. Gouache dries fast! You need to paint quickly.

3. It’s hard to duplicate a colour if you need to add more to an area (again, look at that background.

4. You can correct mistakes quite easily by painting over areas.

Here are a few things I like about gouache (and some of these are why I like oil as well):

1. The flatness of the colour

2. The subtleties of the colour

3. Working from dark to light

4. Adding white

5. The fast drying time.

I will certainly be trying this again. Especially since I cleaned out the sale bin at the store.