Rue St. Joachim
December 13, 2017
The first big snowfall yesterday coincided with the end of my teaching semester. I’m thrilled to have some time to paint again, post more frequently, answer comments in a more timely manner… and simply have time to breathe.
Right after a big storm like this one, parking on the street is sometimes problematic because of the snowplows, so I painted in studio this morning. My limited palette was mostly Cerulean Blue, Yellow Ochre, Cobalt Blue and Burnt Sienna — a fairly quiet choice of colours for this scene. Paper: Bockingford cold press, 15″ x 11″. Playlist: some chill jazz on Spotify.
It’s great!
Thanks so much Eileen.
Oh my! So lovely! Much better than any photo!
Always better than a photo for sure! Thanks for writing Suzanne.
Great picture!
And I really like the idea of a limited pallete!
Yes, a limited palette goes a long way in unifying the painting. Thanks for writing.
Educational (if you’ll allow the word now school’s ended) how bright the yellow ochre and burnt sienna look because everything else is muted. Lovely painting, happy holidays.
Thanks Tony. Hope all is well with you!
Perfect palette for our Canadian winters!! What a stunning painting – actually makes me grateful that we have the winter season with it’s refreshing landscapes! As an elderly relative used to say : “Ça change la morale!”
HI Gayle. I used to dread winter before I started painting it, and now I love it. Until around the middle of March when it gets really grey. But the start of winter really does feel special, the snow makes everything feel fresh.
I love this picture!
Thanks so much.
Wonderful sense depth in this wintry scene!
Many thanks Paul!
Just read one of your ‘related’ posts and wonder if you’re still using Cinerous Blue? I’ve used it for a couple of years but am undecided … particularly since I discovered it’s Pthalo Blue plus White to make it into Cerulean Blue. Lovely on it’s own but explains why it sometimes looks chalky in mixes.
Hi Tony, I know I still have a tube of it but I don’t think I’ve used it in a long time. It’s made by Sennelier, right? I know you use Sennelier colours. I do love that colour but you’re right about the chalkiness of it — now I understand why. I have so many tubes of paint, it’s a bit ridiculous. It would require a palette with 40 wells in it to hold them all. I admire the discipline of painters who use less than a dozen colours and stick to them no matter what they paint, but I can’t do that. On the other hand I probably never use more than six colours in any painting. Sorry for rambling. Too much time on my hands!
Hi Shari. Suspected you might have ditched it … think I will too. I like the way Sennelier paints rewet so easily despite infrequent use but I’m still trying to find the right colours … just enough but not too many. The Holy Grail! As always Jane Blundell’s site has a world of useful info. Best, Tony
Wow ! You captured the softness of winter… Our most spectacular season!
I agree Marc. Great to hear from you. It’s been a long time that we haven’t sketched together. I hope to be at more outings in the new year because my teaching schedule will be better!
you’ve used a limited palette in a masterly fashion. i appreciate your effective placement of those blues and reds and even of the yellow ochre..
Thanks Holly!
Wow! Shari, that is a stunning image. I love the snow and the shadows! It’s fantastic!! Keep ’em coming! I love looking at all your new “sketches”!!
Susan
Great to hear from you Susan! Hope all is well with you!
Amazing Shari… you captured the quaint village of Pointe Claire after a first snowstorm( with limited colour scheme … amazing)! I am a resident of Pointe Claire for over 35 years so I really appreciate your representation! Congrats!
Thanks so much Irene. Yes, Pointe Claire is always beautiful after a snow storm!
Thanks for the mention of the specific colors you chose. I love the way you simplify a complicated scene. Do you do thumbnails prior to your paintings? I fail to think through the scene before beginning. thanks for your example and reminder to plan ahead.
HI Bernadette. I often do thumbnails before I paint, but for this one I just started painting. Sometimes the thumbnails are in my head.
Happy Holidays to you..Love this one..it’s so you of course! Wish it was me too;)