Rue St. Joachim

The first big snowfall yesterday coincided with the end of my teaching semester. I’m thrilled to have some time to paint again, post more frequently, answer comments in a more timely manner… and simply have time to breathe.

Right after a big storm like this one, parking on the street is sometimes problematic because of the snowplows, so I painted in studio this morning. My limited palette was mostly Cerulean Blue, Yellow Ochre, Cobalt Blue and Burnt Sienna — a fairly quiet choice of colours for this scene. Paper: Bockingford cold press, 15″ x 11″. Playlist: some chill jazz on Spotify.