Rue St. Joachim

The first big snowfall yesterday coincided with the end of my teaching semester. I’m thrilled to have some time to paint again, post more frequently, answer comments in a more timely manner… and simply have time to breathe.

Right after a big storm like this one, parking on the street is sometimes problematic because of the snowplows, so I painted in studio this morning. My limited palette was mostly Cerulean Blue, Yellow Ochre, Cobalt Blue and Burnt Sienna — a fairly quiet choice of colours for this scene. Paper: Bockingford cold press, 15″ x 11″. Playlist: some chill jazz on Spotify.StJoachim.jpg

  1. Eileen McKenna {my creative resolution} says:
    December 13, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    It’s great!

  2. Suzanne says:
    December 13, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Oh my! So lovely! Much better than any photo!

  3. discovering says:
    December 13, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Great picture!
    And I really like the idea of a limited pallete!

  4. TonyU says:
    December 13, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Educational (if you’ll allow the word now school’s ended) how bright the yellow ochre and burnt sienna look because everything else is muted. Lovely painting, happy holidays.

  5. gaelle1947 says:
    December 13, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Perfect palette for our Canadian winters!! What a stunning painting – actually makes me grateful that we have the winter season with it’s refreshing landscapes! As an elderly relative used to say : “Ça change la morale!”

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      December 14, 2017 at 8:17 am

      HI Gayle. I used to dread winter before I started painting it, and now I love it. Until around the middle of March when it gets really grey. But the start of winter really does feel special, the snow makes everything feel fresh.

  6. stickymangorice says:
    December 13, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    I love this picture!

  7. Paul says:
    December 13, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Wonderful sense depth in this wintry scene!

  8. TonyU says:
    December 13, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Just read one of your ‘related’ posts and wonder if you’re still using Cinerous Blue? I’ve used it for a couple of years but am undecided … particularly since I discovered it’s Pthalo Blue plus White to make it into Cerulean Blue. Lovely on it’s own but explains why it sometimes looks chalky in mixes.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      December 14, 2017 at 8:23 am

      Hi Tony, I know I still have a tube of it but I don’t think I’ve used it in a long time. It’s made by Sennelier, right? I know you use Sennelier colours. I do love that colour but you’re right about the chalkiness of it — now I understand why. I have so many tubes of paint, it’s a bit ridiculous. It would require a palette with 40 wells in it to hold them all. I admire the discipline of painters who use less than a dozen colours and stick to them no matter what they paint, but I can’t do that. On the other hand I probably never use more than six colours in any painting. Sorry for rambling. Too much time on my hands!

      • TonyU says:
        December 14, 2017 at 8:39 am

        Hi Shari. Suspected you might have ditched it … think I will too. I like the way Sennelier paints rewet so easily despite infrequent use but I’m still trying to find the right colours … just enough but not too many. The Holy Grail! As always Jane Blundell’s site has a world of useful info. Best, Tony

  9. Marc Lépine says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Wow ! You captured the softness of winter… Our most spectacular season!

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      December 14, 2017 at 8:23 am

      I agree Marc. Great to hear from you. It’s been a long time that we haven’t sketched together. I hope to be at more outings in the new year because my teaching schedule will be better!

  10. a magic moment with holly says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    you’ve used a limited palette in a masterly fashion. i appreciate your effective placement of those blues and reds and even of the yellow ochre..

  11. Susan Heseltine says:
    December 13, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Wow! Shari, that is a stunning image. I love the snow and the shadows! It’s fantastic!! Keep ’em coming! I love looking at all your new “sketches”!!
    Susan

  12. Irene Miller says:
    December 14, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Amazing Shari… you captured the quaint village of Pointe Claire after a first snowstorm( with limited colour scheme … amazing)! I am a resident of Pointe Claire for over 35 years so I really appreciate your representation! Congrats!

  13. Bernadette says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Thanks for the mention of the specific colors you chose. I love the way you simplify a complicated scene. Do you do thumbnails prior to your paintings? I fail to think through the scene before beginning. thanks for your example and reminder to plan ahead.

  14. Monique says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Happy Holidays to you..Love this one..it’s so you of course! Wish it was me too;)

