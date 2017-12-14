A recipe for snow shadows

On very cold and sunny days in the winter (if you factor in the wind today it’s -29°C in Montreal!) the shadows on the snow are brilliant and sharp. I can’t think of one tube of blue paint that would approximate the colour perfectly. Today in my studio I did a few experiments to see what mix would work best for the scene that I saw while walking the dog this morning.

In the past I’ve used Cobalt Blue for snow but I wanted something a bit more purple and less opaque. Since my sky is painted with a light wash of Phthalo Blue, I thought I’d start with that. I added the tiniest drop of Quinacridone Rose to my blue wash, but felt it needed a warmer blue as well, so into that I mixed some Cerulean Blue. I always keep a test sheet next to me for trying out colours, and this seemed to dry at just the right intensity. It’s always a balancing act, getting the colour right and then mixing enough of it to paint all the shadows in one go without running out of wash. But this was an easy mix to make and fairly easy to duplicate, so I’ll be trying it again on the next winter scenes I do. And if you are curious about the really dark trees — that’s mostly Indanthrene Blue, a bit of Indigo and some Alizarin as well. Arches CP paper, or maybe rough, 15″ x 11″.