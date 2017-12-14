A recipe for snow shadows

Posted: December 14, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |26 Comments

On very cold and sunny days in the winter (if you factor in the wind today it’s -29°C in Montreal!) the shadows on the snow are brilliant and sharp. I can’t think of one tube of blue paint that would approximate the colour perfectly. Today in my studio I did a few experiments to see what mix would work best for the scene that I saw while walking the dog this morning.

In the past I’ve used Cobalt Blue for snow but I wanted something a bit more purple and less opaque. Since my sky is painted with a light wash of Phthalo Blue, I thought I’d start with that. I added the tiniest drop of Quinacridone Rose to my blue wash, but felt it needed a warmer blue as well, so into that I mixed some Cerulean Blue. I always keep a test sheet next to me for trying out colours, and this seemed to dry at just the right intensity. It’s always a balancing act, getting the colour right and then mixing enough of it to paint all the shadows in one go without running out of wash. But this was an easy mix to make and fairly easy to duplicate, so I’ll be trying it again on the next winter scenes I do. And if you are curious about the really dark trees — that’s mostly Indanthrene Blue, a bit of Indigo and some Alizarin as well. Arches CP paper, or maybe rough, 15″ x 11″.

ParkChalet

26 Comments on “A recipe for snow shadows”

  1. Susan says:
    December 14, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Wow!

    Reply
  2. Leslie Blackwell says:
    December 14, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Wow, that’s a stunning watercolour. Thanks for the tips.

    Reply
  3. Soni says:
    December 14, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Wow !!! What a popper ! Great results & thanks for breaking it down & why.

    Btw, congrats 🍾 on having your own time back. I hope next term isn’t so hectic.

    Really like your composition here as well. I can tell the snow crunching underfoot.

    Reply
  4. Connie Renaud says:
    December 14, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    I love your winter scene. Thank you so
    much for your secret on how to make that snow ‘pop’. I can’ t wait to try it!

    Reply
  5. Tracey Mardon says:
    December 14, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Beautiful Shari! Great tips!

    Reply
  6. Marie says:
    December 14, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    I love this! I don’t comment often, but I sure do enjoy your blog! Thanks for posting.

    Reply
  7. Dawn says:
    December 14, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Beautiful shadows! You nailed it!!

    Reply
  8. ksbeth says:
    December 14, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    very well done, shari )

    Reply
  9. Ruth Kaldor says:
    December 14, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    What brush do you use for the thin branches and twigs?

    Reply
  10. Susan Cornelis says:
    December 14, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    This painting has all my favorite blues! You’re a genius with snow Shari!

    Reply
  11. debraji says:
    December 14, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Shari, I really think you captured the shadows just right. You can tell by looking at them that it’s a bright, sunny day.

    Reply
  12. minervafm says:
    December 14, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    So beautiful, cool and crisp! Thank you for sharing the recipes.

    Reply
  13. SusanA says:
    December 14, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    I love the play of shadows and light in this sketch. And the way you brought the snow up the trunks of the trees is very evocative of the wind that put it there. Thank you for the tips!

    Reply
  14. Alison says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    I have to concurr: “wow!” The light absolutely crackles. This truly stunning. I was noticing the light and shadows driving into town today. You have captured it in all it’s crispiness.

    Reply
  15. Donna says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    I love the blues you’ve made!!! I can tell it’s a cold crisp day. Thanks for the info.

    Reply
  16. Felicia says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Exactly right! Truth in painting is so very hard to capture and this does it. Thanks for generously sharing your painting tips. I’m a bit envious of your snow, insulating all those plant roots. It’s been cold, dipping into the teens at night, windy and dry as a bone. If this keeps up, it’s going to cost me a fortune in the spring for new plants. Wind + cold – snow = dead plants

    Reply
  17. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Very beautiful Shari! Thanks for sharing your talents all year long!

    Reply
  18. miatagrrl says:
    December 14, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Oh man. . . quintessential Blaukopf. ❤

    – Tina

    Reply
  19. John says:
    December 15, 2017 at 5:43 am

    This is wonderful – I can really feel the cold snap in the air!

    Reply
  20. Lisa at Greenbow says:
    December 15, 2017 at 6:34 am

    Yes, I have seen this blue in the snow.

    Reply
  21. Judy Sopher says:
    December 15, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Not much more to add to all the comments but to agree. This is a beautiful use of blues. The tree trunks really caught my eye. And the contrast with the reddish house in the back-love it.

    Reply
  22. Carol Cooney says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:11 am

    You have captured it!!!!

    Reply
  23. Andrew says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:40 am

    That one is just amazing! pure magic..

    Reply
  24. Sally Bookman says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Shari – I always look forward to your posts and hold my breath in anticipation. I love your street scenes and no one does snow and shadows like you. You are an inspiration to all of us out here struggling to capture our environment. thank you for continuing to share not only the sketches but your insights into paper, colors and mixing.

    Reply
  25. walfischbucht says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Wow. This really seems to suck you right into the scene. You did achieve fantastic depth and feeling.

    Reply
  26. Paul says:
    December 15, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Just BRILLIANT in every way!! My wife and I were out for our daily walk on this day and you have totally captured the contrast, light and shadow colours. Thanks for the tip on mixing the right blues😁.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s