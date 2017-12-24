Greetings and happy holidays from Sanibel

My beach sketching skills are a bit rusty but nonetheless I’m happy to be on Sanibel Island in Florida for a bit of family time and relaxation. Starting with this first page of a new sketchbook, and with a bicycle as my vehicle of choice to find places to draw, I hope to fill this book up over the next few weeks.

Thanks to everyone who sent me notes over the past few months during a busy semester when finding time to get some drawing in was near impossible. Your comments and kind words sustained me in more ways than I can describe. I hope you all have the most wonderful holiday season with lots of time to draw and paint! All the best from this beautiful shell-covered island.