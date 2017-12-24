Greetings and happy holidays from Sanibel

Greetings and happy holidays from SanibelPosted: December 24, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
My beach sketching skills are a bit rusty but nonetheless I’m happy to be on Sanibel Island in Florida for a bit of family time and relaxation. Starting with this first page of a new sketchbook, and with a bicycle as my vehicle of choice to find places to draw, I hope to fill this book up over the next few weeks.
Thanks to everyone who sent me notes over the past few months during a busy semester when finding time to get some drawing in was near impossible. Your comments and kind words sustained me in more ways than I can describe. I hope you all have the most wonderful holiday season with lots of time to draw and paint! All the best from this beautiful shell-covered island.
I’m sure others will agree it’s us who should be thanking you Shari for all the pleasure your sketches and words have given us throughout the year. Enjoy your break and your special time with your family. Best, Tony
I’ll bet that there are a lot of Montrealers who would love to be in your beautiful sketch.Thank you again Shari for sharing your wonderful art with us….and enjoy your well deserved holiday with your family.
Happy holidays
Liliane
Well done & well earned !!! Can’t wait to see this new sketchbook’s treasure trove. Enjoy & loved the seashells
You realize of course this is quite painful to some of us? Hahaha!
Enjoy yourselves to the Max!
Love K xxx
•••Karimobile
514 9944433
My best friend loves Sanibel and brings me shells every year. Have a wonderful vacation. She was there soon after the hurricanes this year and found some really large ones!
From snowy Vermont that looks like a wonderful school break.
Sanibel Florida, one of my very favorite places to visit where the beach is never too hot for bare feet! We were there 2 years ago visiting family.
Enjoy your time away, finding refreshment just being with those you love. It doesn’t hurt that the snow doesn’t blow there! Soak up the rays. The cold will be waiting for you when you return.
Thanks for sharing so much of your artistic gifts and talents with us.