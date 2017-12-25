To the lighthouse

Today my bike took me to the Sanibel Island Lighthouse (c. 1884) where I sat on the sand and looked up, way up, at the ribbons and wreaths that decorate the top of the iron structure. This is not an easy thing to draw, I’ll admit. The perspective of the supporting structure is tricky, and sitting on the sand without a chair doesn’t help, but on this trip I’m experimenting with carrying as little as possible in my sketch bag.

I often have a tendency to bring every brush I own with me, as well as several sketch books, a folding stool, a sun umbrella… the list goes on and on. But I love the freedom of travelling around by bike to sketch, so my kit this week is whatever fits in my ultralight backpack. Tomorrow I’ll take a photo of my supplies.