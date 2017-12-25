To the lighthouse

To the lighthousePosted: December 25, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
Today my bike took me to the Sanibel Island Lighthouse (c. 1884) where I sat on the sand and looked up, way up, at the ribbons and wreaths that decorate the top of the iron structure. This is not an easy thing to draw, I’ll admit. The perspective of the supporting structure is tricky, and sitting on the sand without a chair doesn’t help, but on this trip I’m experimenting with carrying as little as possible in my sketch bag.
I often have a tendency to bring every brush I own with me, as well as several sketch books, a folding stool, a sun umbrella… the list goes on and on. But I love the freedom of travelling around by bike to sketch, so my kit this week is whatever fits in my ultralight backpack. Tomorrow I’ll take a photo of my supplies.
Lovely sketch and what a lovely thing to do on Christmas Day. Hope it’s bringing back youthful memories of cycling around Provence painting …. if I’ve remembered the story right?
Great scene. I also like to travel light when out of my regular area. Would you also include the brand of sketch book & paper type for our reference.
From someone who does the same with ALL the brushes plus kitchen sink (it feels like), thanks for sharing that !!! Looking forward to your supply photo tomorrow
Meanwhile, continue the fun, rest & Season’s Best
Hi Shari,
This is really lovely. The story behind this sketch is very interesting too. I wonder about including the story on the facing page, in your own handwriting. Many of your blog post narratives would add a further dimension to your sketchbooks.
Happy cycling.
Sandi