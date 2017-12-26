All you need, sort of

This week my sketching kit is quite minimal and in yesterday’s post I promised a photo of my beach setup.

Today I remembered to snap an image before I sketched because I wanted a clean palette, instead of the muddy one I end up with at the end of the day.

In my knapsack you’ll find:
* two little water containers (one is a small Nalgene bottle, the other is an emptied pill bottle from the drugstore)
* a mini spray bottle for wetting my pigments
* a good quality travel brush (if it has a good point and holds lots of wash then one is all you need). This one is made by Da Vinci
* a black pen, waterproof, in this cases a Pitt pen
* a mechanical pencil (this one is from Muji)
* a travel palette (this one is made by Fome and I’ve adapted it to hold 23 colours) When closed it is about the size of my iPhone.
* a good quality sketchbook of your choice (this is a Handbook Watercolour Journal, 9″ x 12″)

There are two essential items I forgot to include in the photo but they were in my bag: a bulldog clip (or two) to hold the pages in case of wind, and a few paper towels to clean the palette or wipe up spills.

With all of the above, I can sketch anywhere, as long as I can find a place to sit.
Today we went to Captiva Island where I had the luxury of a chair to sit on and some great models on the beach.

  1. ksbeth says:
    December 26, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    how wonderful. sounds like a perfect day

  2. Bruce Warren (@cbw60) says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    great stuff; love your work(have your book and craftsy courses too!). Just want to confirm that the sketch book in photo is 9×12? …seems smaller in scale with brush and palette??

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      December 26, 2017 at 5:10 pm

      Hi Bruce. Thanks for writing. Good catch about the size. I just checked and the portrait format that I’m using ( which is the biggest size) is a more like 8 1/4 x 10 1/2. It’s a perfect size and weight for what I like to do although I have filled up many square format books by the same manufacturer.

  3. Susan B says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Love you style and am enjoying your “City” class on craftsy.com. Please explain your system of using your 2 little containers of water. My problem when I go out is that my water container gets so dirty so quickly…… so I bring a Large container of water that’s heavy. I just don’t understand how you (and many other Urban Sketchers) can function with so little water. I’m obviously missing something…. help !!!

  4. Sue McKee says:
    December 26, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    You are amazing. And thank you for so much information and instruction. Sue McKee

