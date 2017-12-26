All you need, sort of

All you need, sort ofPosted: December 26, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
This week my sketching kit is quite minimal and in yesterday’s post I promised a photo of my beach setup.
Today I remembered to snap an image before I sketched because I wanted a clean palette, instead of the muddy one I end up with at the end of the day.
In my knapsack you’ll find:
* two little water containers (one is a small Nalgene bottle, the other is an emptied pill bottle from the drugstore)
* a mini spray bottle for wetting my pigments
* a good quality travel brush (if it has a good point and holds lots of wash then one is all you need). This one is made by Da Vinci
* a black pen, waterproof, in this cases a Pitt pen
* a mechanical pencil (this one is from Muji)
* a travel palette (this one is made by Fome and I’ve adapted it to hold 23 colours) When closed it is about the size of my iPhone.
* a good quality sketchbook of your choice (this is a Handbook Watercolour Journal, 9″ x 12″)
There are two essential items I forgot to include in the photo but they were in my bag: a bulldog clip (or two) to hold the pages in case of wind, and a few paper towels to clean the palette or wipe up spills.
With all of the above, I can sketch anywhere, as long as I can find a place to sit.
Today we went to Captiva Island where I had the luxury of a chair to sit on and some great models on the beach.
how wonderful. sounds like a perfect day
It sure was. And it ended with ice cream, so how bad can that be?
great stuff; love your work(have your book and craftsy courses too!). Just want to confirm that the sketch book in photo is 9×12? …seems smaller in scale with brush and palette??
Hi Bruce. Thanks for writing. Good catch about the size. I just checked and the portrait format that I’m using ( which is the biggest size) is a more like 8 1/4 x 10 1/2. It’s a perfect size and weight for what I like to do although I have filled up many square format books by the same manufacturer.
Love you style and am enjoying your “City” class on craftsy.com. Please explain your system of using your 2 little containers of water. My problem when I go out is that my water container gets so dirty so quickly…… so I bring a Large container of water that’s heavy. I just don’t understand how you (and many other Urban Sketchers) can function with so little water. I’m obviously missing something…. help !!!
You are amazing. And thank you for so much information and instruction. Sue McKee