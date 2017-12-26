All you need, sort of

This week my sketching kit is quite minimal and in yesterday’s post I promised a photo of my beach setup.

Today I remembered to snap an image before I sketched because I wanted a clean palette, instead of the muddy one I end up with at the end of the day.

In my knapsack you’ll find:

* two little water containers (one is a small Nalgene bottle, the other is an emptied pill bottle from the drugstore)

* a mini spray bottle for wetting my pigments

* a good quality travel brush (if it has a good point and holds lots of wash then one is all you need). This one is made by Da Vinci

* a black pen, waterproof, in this cases a Pitt pen

* a mechanical pencil (this one is from Muji)

* a travel palette (this one is made by Fome and I’ve adapted it to hold 23 colours) When closed it is about the size of my iPhone.

* a good quality sketchbook of your choice (this is a Handbook Watercolour Journal, 9″ x 12″)

There are two essential items I forgot to include in the photo but they were in my bag: a bulldog clip (or two) to hold the pages in case of wind, and a few paper towels to clean the palette or wipe up spills.

With all of the above, I can sketch anywhere, as long as I can find a place to sit.

Today we went to Captiva Island where I had the luxury of a chair to sit on and some great models on the beach.